TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Review – Do The Turtles Return With a Bang?

Get ready to join the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in their latest animated escapade, “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem”! Directed by Jeff Rowe, this action-packed film bursts onto the screen with a visually stunning animation style. While some may draw comparisons to Sony’s Spider-Verse films, “TMNT Mutant Mayhem” has its own signature flair, making it stand out in comparison to other animated films. This movie is a thrill as the turtles’ begin their heroic journey to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers.

Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves facing off against a mysterious crime syndicate and an army of menacing mutants. This movie is a fun adventure that’s filled with pop cultural references, surprisingly contemporary slang, and an amazing rap music soundtrack that’ll keep your head nodding from sta

The Good:

The animation in “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem” is really on point! Sure, some folks might compare it to the Spider-verse movies, but honestly, it’s got its own unique visual flair that I totally dug. The movie is a colorful rollercoaster of action, and I was here for it! There are moments early in the film that show off the movie’s dedication to having a great story. That great story helps ease you into the animation style and introduces us to our characters.

The pop culture references and contemporary slang had me cracking up! The turtles using iPhones and even airdropping info with April was both hilarious and oddly relatable. I mean, who doesn’t love a good tech-savvy turtle? The characters all look and sound great and do a good job of modernizing these old characters. They look good, they sound good, and they have great taste in music. The characters get great-looking updates to go along with their new animation, especially April O’Neil and Baxter Stockman.

And can we talk about the music for a second? Specifically the rap music. It’s the heart and soul of the movie! Gucci Mane and Bruno Mars bringing the beats in TMNT to make it Superfly! The entire soundtrack slaps, for real for real. Ice Cube’s character Superfly barely seems like a villain and actually is really likable… until he goes full supervillain and changes everything. I really enjoyed his voicework as Superfly and what I presume he brought to the story with his dialogue delivery. There are so many good scenes with this character that it’s hard to pick a favorite but if I HAD to then I’d say the whole bowling alley scene.

Oh, and don’t even get me started on that after-credit scene! Predictable? Maybe. But it’s still everything you could hope for! It left me itching for more TMNT madness.

The Bad:

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room – there is an action overload problem! There’s so much happening on that screen, it’s like a ninja hurricane! Don’t blink, you’ll miss some awesome moves… or even a sai to a dude’s face! But hey, maybe a bit of toning down wouldn’t hurt. There’s a moment where Master Splinter, voiced by Jackie Chan, goes FULL Jackie Chan in the movie. Anyone familiar with Jackie Chan’s action scenes knows how busy they can be. Add some squiggly line animation in the corner of the screen to go with the martial arts and its eyeball overload!

Also, I couldn’t help but wonder if I just forgot what actual 15-year-olds sound like? Some of these turtles were chattering like they were still in grade school! It’s cool to be hip, but it can get irritating really fast to my millennial ears. And speaking of being “hip,” the black slang and Gen Z speak were a hit-and-miss for me. I mean, it adds flavor to the dialogue, but sometimes it felt a tad forced. I just can’t decide if it’s cool or cringe!

Lastly, why does the movie have to be so short? I could’ve used a solid extra 10 minutes of turtle time. More action, more laughs, and more character development, please! If the movie has momentum, keep going! I get wanting to end on a high note but this feels wrong.

Final Verdict:

“TMNT: Mutant Mayhem” is a wild and outrageously fun ride that will please die-hard fans and entertain newbies. It’s got its quirks, but that’s what makes it fun. It’s very different than the previous TMNT entries so grab your pizza and hit the theaters when it drops on August 2, 2023! Cowabunga, dudes!