I figured what better time than now to share my personal ranking with you all on all 7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies Ranked. I don’t really love this franchise (except for Mutant Mayhem), but they are definitely quite amusing and they bring out the inner kid in me despite the fact that I was never a massive fan of the Turtles as a kid, either. After the release of Jeff Rowe‘s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem now playing in theatres worldwide, now is the perfect time.

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Perhaps the most jarring aspect of this film is the noticeable drop in production values. The visual effects, which were modestly satisfactory in the earlier movies, take a significant nosedive here. The costuming and set design of the feudal Japan scenes appears cheap and unconvincing, further distancing the viewer from the already lackluster plot. It’s evident that the filmmakers attempted to cut corners, resulting in a film that lacks the polished and immersive aesthetics of its predecessors.

Adding insult to injury, the action sequences in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III are disappointingly lackluster. The impressive martial arts choreography that defined the franchise is sorely missing here. Instead, we are left with clunky fight scenes that lack excitement and flair, making it difficult to become emotionally invested in the turtles’ struggles.

While the film tries to inject humor throughout, the jokes mostly fall flat, often resorting to cheap gags and puns that feel tired and uninspired. The humor feels forced and rarely elicits more than a polite chuckle, failing to capture the wit and charm of the earlier films that seamlessly blended humor with action.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III is a lackluster addition to an otherwise beloved franchise. With its weak storyline, underdeveloped characters, subpar visual effects, and uninspired action, the film struggles to hold a candle to its predecessors. Die-hard fans of the turtles might find a shred of enjoyment in the nostalgia factor, but for most viewers, this film is best left in the shadows of the sewer.

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

While this film is certainly a whole lot more entertaining than its eventual follow-up which you saw earlier on this list, a huge drawback of this installment is the mediocre dialogue and humor. While the turtles’ banter was one of the highlights in the first movie, the sequel’s jokes feel stale and forced, eliciting only a few chuckles. The attempts at humor fall flat, and the witty charm that made the turtles so endearing is lost amid repetitive one-liners and overused gags.

The special effects, while decent for their time, are noticeably inferior compared to contemporary films. The puppetry used to bring the turtles to life is still impressive, but the overall visual effects fail to match the technical advancements of its era, making the film feel somewhat dated even when viewed in modern times.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze does offer some nostalgic entertainment for fans of the franchise, but it falls short in multiple aspects. Lack of character development, underexplored plotlines, and an overemphasis on action hinders its potential to be a memorable sequel. While it may appeal to younger audiences or die-hard TMNT fans, for others, it remains a forgettable follow-up to a more successful first installment.

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

For its time, Steve Barron’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles boasts impressive practical effects and puppetry. The suits used to bring the Turtles to life are remarkable, and the action sequences are thrilling, with impressive martial arts choreography. The fights with the Foot Clan and the final showdown with Shredder showcase the Turtles’ agility and skills in all their glory. However, the film does suffer from some dated special effects that may not hold up to modern standards.

Underneath the action-packed exterior, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles attempts to convey important messages about acceptance, family, and embracing one’s unique qualities. The film touches on themes of self-identity and belonging, though these elements are not explored as deeply as they could be. Younger viewers may grasp the surface-level messages, but older audiences might find them somewhat lacking in depth.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a nostalgic journey back to the early ’90s, successfully capturing the essence of the comic book series and animated show. While the film falls short in character development and storytelling, it compensates with impressive practical effects and action-packed sequences that will entertain both fans and newcomers alike. Though flawed, it’s an enjoyable watch, particularly for those seeking a taste of their childhood heroes on the big screen. Cowabunga, dudes!

4. TMNT (2007)

One of the strongest aspects of TMNT was its stunning animation and visually impressive action sequences. The CGI was top-notch, allowing the Turtles to showcase their martial arts skills in breathtaking battles against various villains. The action scenes were fast-paced, and energetic, and brought a sense of nostalgia while embracing modern animation techniques. Moreover, the film’s attention to detail in the character designs and environments added depth to the Turtles’ world, giving it a fresh and immersive feel.

The voice acting was another highlight of TMNT, with each Turtle being brought to life by a talented cast. The distinct personalities of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello were well-captured, and their interactions demonstrated the chemistry that has made them fan favorites for decades. The voice performances added a layer of charm and humor to the film, making it enjoyable for both new audiences and long-time fans of the franchise.

It offered an action-packed, visually impressive ride with strong voice performances that paid homage to the beloved Turtles. However, the film suffered from a lack of focus, underdeveloped character arcs, and an uneven pace, preventing it from reaching its full potential. Even still, it’s an entertaining watch for fans of the franchise and newcomers alike.

3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The action sequences are where Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles truly shine. The fight choreography and CGI-enhanced battles are a treat for both new and old fans alike. The turtles’ unique fighting styles are showcased skillfully, and their camaraderie adds an extra layer of charm to the action scenes. However, the movie’s darker tone, aimed at a more mature audience, might alienate younger viewers who were initially drawn to the turtles for their humor and lightheartedness.

The film’s visual effects are commendable, particularly in bringing the turtles to life with stunning realism. The CGI rendering of New York City and the numerous action sequences are visually engaging and add to the overall spectacle of the film.

One of the movie’s highlights is the score by Brian Tyler, which pays homage to the iconic theme from the original animated series while introducing a fresh and modern twist. The soundtrack helps elevate the film’s emotional moments and action sequences, contributing significantly to the overall viewing experience.

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

One of the most praiseworthy aspects of this film is the faithful representation of the Turtles themselves. The motion-capture performances, combined with improved CGI, brought Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael to life with remarkable detail. Their camaraderie, humor, and individual personalities were as endearing as ever, and it was a treat to witness their interactions on the big screen.

The action sequences are also a major highlight of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. The Turtles’ acrobatics and combat skills were expertly choreographed, and the use of their signature weapons was thrilling to watch. The dynamic and well-executed CGI battles brought a sense of grandeur to the movie, providing ample entertainment for fans seeking action-packed scenes.

Even though I wouldn’t say I really love this movie, it is an undeniably good time and left me feeling quite satisfied when all is said and done. There are things that I wanted to see in this movie that I just didn’t quite get to see, but that’s okay because in 2023 I got them in the form of…

1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a thrilling and action-packed animated film directed by Jeff Rowe that successfully brings back the beloved mutant brothers to the big screen. The movie does an excellent job of blending the nostalgia of the classic TMNT franchise with modern storytelling and visuals, resulting in an entertaining and heartwarming experience for both longtime fans and newcomers.

The central characters, the four turtle brothers Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello, are well-developed and endearing. Their interactions and sibling dynamics are portrayed with heart and humor, making them relatable to the audience. Their desire to be accepted by society and live as normal high schoolers adds a layer of depth to their characters, as they grapple with their identities as both mutants and heroes.

April O’Neil’s character arc is also well-handled. As an aspiring journalist dealing with past embarrassment, her journey to overcome anxiety and find her voice is inspiring and well-executed. Ayo Edebiri delivers a commendable performance as April, bringing her to life with a mix of charm and vulnerability.

The voice cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a highlight of the movie. Each actor brings their own flair to their respective characters, making them memorable and iconic. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon deliver outstanding performances as the turtle brothers, perfectly embodying their personalities and humor. The star-studded cast, including John Cena as Rocksteady, Seth Rogen as Bebop, and Ice Cube as Superfly, adds star power and charisma to the film.