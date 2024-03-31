Top 10 Movies Perfect For Spring

Spring bursts forth with vibrant blooms, warm breezes, and a renewed sense of energy. It’s a time for fresh starts and lighthearted fun, perfectly mirrored by the movies on this list. So grab your favorite blanket, some popcorn, and settle in for a cinematic celebration of spring!

1. Notting Hill (1999)

This charming rom-com blossoms with the blossoming love story between an A-list Hollywood actress (Julia Roberts) and a bookstore owner (Hugh Grant). Top it all off with a hint of scandals and paparazzi, and you’d get Notting Hill. A perfect spring feature that’ll make your heart sing with its romantic themes and full-of-life characters.

2. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Bunking school and spending the day with your girlfriend and best friend? This is exactly what Ferris (Matthew Broderick) does in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. However, things aren’t smooth sailing, as the school’s dean is committed to tracking the school slouch down. Enjoy the youthful blooms of spring with its light-hearted spring watch.

3. A League Of Their Own (1992)

Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, and Lori Petty make A League of Their Own a film of its kind. With World War II in progress, an All-Girls Baseball team and a manager with bottle issues work together, to hit a home run. Revisiting this joyful classic during spring seems like a good idea.

4. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Jane Austen’s feminism-themed classic Pride and Prejudice never fails to entertain and make you yearn for a love like Elizabeth and Darcy. The rising temperature of spring has something to do with the scorching chemistry of Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

5. Spring Breakers (2012)

Starring James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine, Spring Breakers features a group of college students who decide to jazz up their spring break and head to Florida. There, they meet a drug dealer and they know that this is going to be a vacation to remember. With its upbeat storyline and happening plot, Spring Breakers lives up to its name like no other film.

6. Emma (2020)

Classic English countryside, Jane Austen’s comfort characters, and coquette aesthetics make Emma a fitting pick for your spring watch list. Emma is the story of the titular character (Anya Taylor-Joy) who plays a matchmaker for her friends. Little does she know that her beau is waiting for her along the sidelines.

7. Mean Girls (2024)

High-school bullies get a reboot with Mean Girls. Things are about to become messy for new and naïve Cady, as she gets caught in the whirlwind of popular girls, jocks, and the ugly side of the frenemy equation. Watch this new refreshing take on musical this season.

8. The Secret Garden (1993)

A garden with mysterious, magical secrets and it’s in England? Spring has never sounded this better. The Secret Garden features a curious orphaned girl (Kate Maberly), who’s about to get struck by enchantment.

9. Hitch (2005)

A professional wooer (Will Smith) meets a workaholic columnist (Eva Mendes) and it’s safe to say that his dating tricks don’t work on this babe. However, quitting is for the weak and he’s determined to win her over.

10. Palm Springs (2020)

Being stuck in a resetting time loop in Palm Springs doesn’t sound all that bad. Starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs is hilarious, heart-warming, and will make your head spin in the best way. A perfect trio for springtime, isn’t it?

Regardless of what genre you’re in the mood for, enjoy the breezy weather with these comfort flicks.