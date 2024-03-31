The Batman: Not a Rip-Off of Chris Wozniak, But Still Dark AF

Remember all that drama about plagiarism and “The Batman from writer Chris Wozniak?” Yeah, that whole mess is over. Turns out, Matt Reeves‘ dark and gritty take on the Caped Crusader wasn’t a stolen story after all. A judge just threw out a lawsuit claiming the film jacked its plot from some dude’s 90s script.

This artist named Christopher Wozniak tried to throw some shade at Warner Bros., saying they ripped off his story “The Ultimate Riddle” (now called “The Blind Man’s Hat”) for The Batman. He claimed there were just too many similarities to be a coincidence! Stuff like the Riddler being a psycho killer hating on Gotham’s corruption, and a scene where Bruce Wayne gets a nasty surprise about Alfred.

A Judge Has Something To Say

But the judge wasn’t buying it. He basically said that Wozniak’s story itself was a copyright violation because it used Batman and other DC characters without permission. Ouch. Double whammy for Chris Wozniak! On top of that, the judge pointed out that detective stories with serial killers and shocking twists are, well, kind of a dime a dozen. Think “Se7en” and it show that it’s not exactly the most original concept out there.

The judge basically ruled that there wasn’t any proof Warner Bros. even saw Wozniak’s script, let alone stole from it. Case closed! Wozniak’s lawyer says they might appeal, but for now, The Batman is officially plagiarism-free.

The Batman: Streaming Now, Sequel on the Way

So, if you haven’t seen The Batman yet, you can catch it on Max. And get ready for more Bat-action because “The Batman: Part II” is already in the works, hitting theaters in October 2026. Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” offers a dark and gritty portrayal of a young, vengeance-driven Batman in his second year of fighting crime. The film follows Batman as he investigates a series of murders committed by the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer targeting Gotham’s corrupt elite. As the investigation deepens, Batman uncovers a web of conspiracy that forces him to confront his family’s troubled past and question the city’s so-called heroes.

