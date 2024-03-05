Superman Lands in Ohio, Bringing Jobs and Super Savings!

Calling all Ohioans! Hold onto your glasses, because the Man of Steel is about to touch down in your state! That’s right, the upcoming “Superman Legacy ” movie is setting up shop in Ohio, and it’s bringing a whole lot of superhero-sized benefits with it.

So, what’s the big deal?

Well, for starters, filming a movie like “Superman Legacy” is a multi-million dollar operation. That means local businesses can expect a major economic boost, from restaurants and hotels to costume shops and construction companies.

But that’s not all! The production is also looking to hire over 3,000 local workers for various positions. Whether you’re a film buff with a dream of being on set, or just someone looking for a good job, this could be your chance to be a part of something super.

So, how can you get involved?

Keep an eye out for job postings and announcements from the production company. They’ll be looking for people with all sorts of skills, from experienced filmmakers to catering staff and security personnel.

Even if you don’t land a job, there are still ways to be a part of the excitement. The production might need extras to fill out crowd scenes, or you could simply visit the filming locations to catch a glimpse of the action (just don’t get in the way, please!).

This is a big deal for Ohio, folks. Not only does it bring economic benefits and job opportunities, but it also puts the state on the map as a filming destination. Who knows, maybe this is just the beginning of a superhero movie-making boom in Ohio!

So, keep your eyes peeled, Ohio. Superman might be saving the world on screen, but he’s also bringing some superhero-sized benefits to your state in the real world. Now that’s something to celebrate!

Source: NBC4i