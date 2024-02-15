Marvel’s Animated Resurgence: “X-Men ’97” Trailer Unveiled

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
After more than a decade, Marvel fans are in for a treat as Disney+ announces the return of the iconic animated series, “X-Men,” with a fresh installment titled “X-Men ’97.” Set to premiere on March 20, “X-Men ’97” resurrects the beloved ’90s cartoon, picking up where the original series left off. This revival serves as a virtual sixth season, seamlessly continuing the saga of the mutant heroes.

The Trailer Unveiled

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the nostalgic yet thrilling world of “X-Men ’97.” Fans are treated to the familiar faces of Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, and others as they navigate a post-Professor X era filled with uncertainty and danger.

(L-R): Beast (voiced by George Buza), Wolverine (voiced by Cal Dodd), Morph (voiced by JP Karliak), Bishop (voiced by Isaac Robinson-Smith), Rogue (voiced by Lenore Zann), Gambit (voiced by AJ LoCascio), Storm (voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith), Cyclops (voiced by Ray Chase) in Marvel Animation’s X-MEN ’97. Photo courtesy of Marvel Animation. © 2024 MARVEL.

Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, and other talented voice actors bring the beloved characters to life once again. With a lineup of seasoned performers, the series promises to capture the essence of the original while introducing fresh perspectives. With its retro-inspired visuals and timeless themes, “X-Men ’97” pays homage to its roots while presenting a narrative that resonates with contemporary audiences. It’s a testament to the enduring legacy of the X-Men franchise.

Anticipated Release

Headed by Beau DeMayo and directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley, and Emi Yonemura, the series boasts a dedicated team committed to delivering an unforgettable viewing experience. Music by The Newton Brothers sets the tone for the action-packed adventures ahead. Originally slated for 2023, the release of “X-Men ’97” was delayed due to industry strikes. However, the wait is finally over, and fans can mark their calendars for the long-awaited return of their favorite mutants.

As part of Marvel Studios, Marvel Animation continues to produce engaging content that celebrates the rich tapestry of Marvel storytelling. “X-Men ’97” joins the ranks of acclaimed series like “What If…?” and “I Am Groot,” captivating audiences with its compelling narratives.

With its vast library of content, Disney+ remains a go-to destination for fans of all ages. From beloved classics to original productions, the streaming platform offers something for everyone, making it a staple in households worldwide. As Marvel Animation expands its offerings, fans can look forward to more exciting projects that push the boundaries of storytelling. With “X-Men ’97” leading the charge, the future of Marvel Animation has never looked brighter. Watch the trailer below:

X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL.

