John Boyega To Star & Produce “The Book Of Eli” TV Prequel

John Boyega is set to headline and executive produce the TV series prequel of the 2010 post-apocalyptic action film “The Book Of Eli,“. The film originally starred Denzel Washington. Boyega will play a younger version of Denzel Washington’s character, Eli, in this highly anticipated TV project. The series, created, written, and executive produced by Gary Whitta, the original movie’s writer, also features the Hughes brothers as executive producers. Alcon Entertainment, the film’s producer, takes on the role of the studio for this exciting venture, poised to be presented to select premium buyers.

A Journey Back in Time

The neo-Western film “The Book Of Eli” is set thirty years after a nuclear catastrophe leads to an ecocide, portraying the journey of Eli, a nomad traversing a ravaged, post-apocalyptic America. Eli’s mission is to protect a sacred book containing the secrets to humanity’s salvation. Meanwhile, details about the TV series remain somewhat elusive. Reports suggest it will unfold thirty years before the events in the original film. This timeline places the series around the period of the nuclear event or its immediate aftermath. This promises a unique perspective on the post-apocalyptic world.

This TV adaptation is positioned as one of the highest-profile star-driven, intellectual property (IP)-based packages in the premium TV marketplace since the conclusion of Hollywood strikes. With several deals in the pipeline and expectations of increased activity in early 2024, “The Book Of Eli” stands out as a prime example of the caliber of talent and premise needed for a TV series to make a mark. The 2010 “Book Of Eli” movie, grossed $157.1 million worldwide on an $80 million budget. The film’s trailer, featuring Gary Oldman and Mila Kunis alongside Denzel Washington, captures the essence of the post-apocalyptic masterpiece.

John Boyega’s Impressive Portfolio

Known for his pivotal role in the Star Wars franchise, John Boyega continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. His upcoming projects include Netflix’s “They Cloned Tyrone” alongside Jamie Foxx and the sci-fi romance “The Freshening,”. Boyega’s recent feature credits, including “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” showcase his versatility and talent. Gary Whitta (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “After Earth”) brings his creative prowess to “The Book Of Eli” TV series. The Hughes brothers, Allen and Albert, known for their distinctive filmmaking style, contribute as executive producers. Alcon Entertainment, with a notable TV slate that includes the upcoming Prime Video series “Blade Runner 2099,” holds the reins as the studio for this project.

The post-apocalyptic backdrop promises a compelling viewing experience. John Boyega’s role as both lead actor and executive producer adds an extra layer of excitement to this ambitious project. Stay tuned for more updates on this star-studded journey into the world of “The Book Of Eli.” This exclusive information comes from Deadline.com.

The Book Of Eli Trailer: