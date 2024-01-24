Sex And The City Coming To Netflix

Get ready to dust off those Manolo Blahniks! As the cosmos would have it, “Sex and the City” is rumored to join the glittering lineup on Netflix! This potential streaming romance comes hot on the heels of a Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery agreement. According to the grapevine, the iconic HBO series could start streaming as early as April. This is giving us all another reason to say, “I couldn’t help but wonder…” The deal, if sealed, would be a feather boa in Netflix’s cap. The idea of adding one of HBO’s crown jewels to its collection is mouth-watering. For those wondering, the spin-off, “And Just Like That…,” is staying exclusively to WB’s streaming platform MAX. Either way, this isn’t just a deal; it’s a major couture coup!

The Netflix Deal

For Netflix, these licensing escapades aren’t just about snagging old favorites; they’re like discovering a hidden gem in a vintage store. Remember the summer sensation “Suits”? That’s the magic of unlocking classic titles for millions of subscribers. As Netflix continues its streaming supremacy, Warner Bros. Discovery sees licensing as the stylish way to flaunt its streaming assets. Last June, the curtain lifted on a deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix, featuring titles like “Insecure,” “Ballers,” and “Six Feet Under.” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Co-CEO, is on the hunt for more licensed treasures after a whopping 13 million subscribers joined the streaming party in the last quarter of 2023. In the words of Sarandos, Netflix, with its distribution prowess and recommendation wizardry, can sprinkle a bit of stardust on studio IPs.

But that’s not all, folks! Netflix, the seasoned shopper, also swiped a shopping cart full of titles from Disney in December. It’s like filling your basket with the best goodies; think “Lost,” “This Is Us,” and “How I Met Your Mother.” Sarandos reminded everyone that Netflix has a knack for turning shows into pop culture phenomena, like the revival of “Suits” and the meteoric rise of “Schitt’s Creek.” Studios, he asserts, have been in the business of sharing their content with others, even direct competitors, for years. So, as Netflix potentially adds the sizzling Manhattan escapades of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha to its glittering repertoire, get ready for a streaming soirée that’s not just a binge-watch; it’s a fashionable affair. Netflix, just like that, you’re making a dazzling statement in the world of streaming!

The History of Sex And The City

“Sex and the City” is a glamorous and iconic television series that originally aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004. Starring Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall, the show revolves around four dynamic and fashion-forward women navigating the vibrant landscape of love, friendships, and careers in New York City. Led by the charismatic and stylish columnist Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, the quartet delves into the complexities of relationships with humor, wit, and a touch of scandal. The series became a cultural phenomenon, known for its sharp dialogue, distinctive fashion, and frank discussions about sex and romance. With two successful movie adaptations and a recent spin-off, “And Just Like That…,” the legacy of “Sex and the City” continues to captivate audiences with its timeless portrayal of friendship and romance in the city that never sleeps.