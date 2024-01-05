Steven Yeun’s Candid Answers on Leaving Thunderbolts

In an unforeseen twist that rang across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steven Yeun recently dropped the bombshell of his exit from the highly anticipated Thunderbolts film, leaving fans in disbelief. Renowned for his iconic roles in The Walking Dead and Invincible, Yeun was poised to take on the mantle of Robert Reynolds / Sentry, a character treasured by fans. The actor highlighted the reasons behind his exit in a candid interview with Variety, attributing scheduling conflicts and the industry-altering strikes of the past year as the key factors.

Despite the setback, Yeun expressed unwavering confidence in director Jake Schreier’s ability to steer the Thunderbolts ship to success.

“I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it,” Yeun explained. “But [director] Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job.”

Yeun also revealed that he’s looking forward to the possibility of joining another Marvel project:

“I think it’s too early to say that,” Yeun said, when asked what other Marvel project he would like to join. “I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I’m just gonna say, ‘Thank you for having me.’ I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you’ll never get it, so I’ll keep it close to my chest.”

Not one to close doors, Yeun hinted at the prospect of venturing into another Marvel project, albeit with a dash of humor, flat-out admitting, “I wanna do a Marvel movie.”

The Thunderbolts Future

The Thunderbolts group, including an array of antiheroes and villains, coerced into government service, boasts an impressive cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olgya Kurylenko, and the esteemed Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe gears up for its next exhilarating phase, Thunderbolts promises to be a captivating addition, weaving together a diverse array of characters in a plot shrouded in mystery. Marvel fans eagerly await the film’s release on July 25, 2025, marking a critical moment in the ever-evolving Marvel superhero saga.

Share your thoughts on Steven Yeun’s unexpected departure and the star-studded Thunderbolts cast in the comments below, as the Marvel universe brims with anticipation and fervor!

Steven Yeun

A trailblazing talent in the entertainment industry, has navigated an amazing journey through the cinematic realm, earning acclaim for his versatility and captivating performances. Born on December 21, 1983, in Seoul, South Korea, Yeun moved to Canada and later to the United States, where he pursued his passion for acting. His breakthrough came with the role of Glenn Rhee in the hit television series The Walking Dead, where he garnered widespread recognition for his compelling portrayal of the character. Beyond the realm of live-action, Yeun has also made a significant impact in animation, lending his voice to the titular character in Amazon’s Invincible, an adaptation of the Robert Kirkman comic. His dynamic presence and ability to bring characters to life have not only solidified his status as a sought-after actor but have also endeared him to audiences worldwide. As Yeun ventures into new cinematic territories, his journey continues to be a testament to the power of talent, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling.