Thank you, Kaiju Lovers, we are back with another recap of our new favorite “Man, I definitely didn’t see THAT coming” show Monarch Legacy Of Monsters Episode 3. We’re picking up where Episode 2 ended with Kate, Kentaro, and May meeting up with Ego The Living Planet Celestial Old Man Shaw in an effort to find out the details about the mystery of their missing father Hiroshi.

This episode is titled “Secrets and Lies” which fits because a big aspect of the show has some intense conversation on the philosophical differences between secrets and lies. Not only that but we continue to see the ramifications of secrets and lies and Hiroshi’s family continues to struggle with the realization that their father was out here fornicating with multiple women but also hints that the same thing may have been the case with Dr. Mira? This episode has so many great moments to break down and revisit and I can’t wait to jump into this episode with you all.



Monarch Legacy Of Monsters Episode 3 Deep Dive

The Good

Avengers assemble moment with Kentaro, Cate, and May meeting Shaw is a strong visual.

Well-executed flashbacks to 1954 Bikini Atoll, bridging the gap to the 2014 Godzilla Movie.

Building character relationships, especially the potential romantic angle between characters.

Progression of the plot with the team on the run and to new locations.

May’s mysterious phone call adds an element of suspense and raises questions about her motives.

Good use of visuals and action, particularly the Titan reveal.

The Kaiju action with the Ice Breath Titan at the end leaves a strong impression.

The Bad

Plot Convenience:

Some plot conveniences, like May’s spill into the ice having no real consequences, may feel too convenient.

Shaw surviving an explosion with a thermal blanket may be a stretch in terms of believability.

