Five Nights at Freddy’s: Its History and Why You Should Watch It

October 2023 gave us some of the most iconic horror releases to keep us busy this Halloween. From reboots to originals, we have some of the most dreadful movies to look forward to. Adding to the list of these scary movies is our favorite game-to-movie adaptation, Five Nights at Freddy’s which is coming out on October 27. Therefore, we’re going for a deep dive into the knowledgeable history of the franchise to give you all the reasons to get excited. Let’s go!

The Haunting Plot Of Five Nights At Freddy’s Trailer

The story follows Mike Schmidt who starts his job at a pizza shop as a nighttime security guard. He soon finds that the animatronics that amuse the visitors in the daytime are creepy robots who are both alive and deadly, ready to kill anyone who stays in the park after midnight. With an assigned night duty, Mike has to survive these monsters to see the light of the day.

The franchise of the film formed eight months after the release of the first game of Five Nights at Freddy’s made by Scott Cawthone. Overall, the concept of the game is quite terrifying. It features Mike Schmidt (the player) who is surviving the cursed animatronics as he starts his night duty as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Currently, there are four series of the game available to play. In addition to that, the creator of the game helped fans publish their own FNaF games which expanded his broad vision. The increasing popularity of the game resulted in the publication of its graphic novels, short stories, and even a novel trilogy.

The Five Nights At Freddy’s Franchise

In 2015, Warner Bros picked up this project to produce it. However, the film’s development seemed cursed from the first day. After many changes in the production team, WB gave up on the movie. Then in 2021, Jason Blum revealed that he would be making this movie under the Blumhouse label. Finally, in 2023, we got a confirmation update that the movie is in production and is expected to be released in October.

The cast of the movie includes Josh Hutcherson as Mike and Elizabeth Lail as Venessa, joined by Matthew Lillard, Kevin Foster, and Kat Conner Sterling. Moreover, the game’s creator Scott Cawthon serves as the writer along with Emma Tammi (who is also the director) and Seth Cuddeback. He is also a producer with Jason Blum, Russell Binder, Beatriz Sequeira, and Christopher H. Warner.

What To Expect From This New Franchise

The trailer seems stunning for someone who has a fondness for disturbing slasher films full of violent content and isn’t affected by the horror-filled cinematography. Knowing that the creator of the video game is involved in the production and Jason Blum is giving us another thrilling treat, it is enough for us to count the days for its release. Are you doing the same? Let us know in the comments below.

