Transformers One Review: A Thrilling Return to Cybertron’s Origins

Josh Cooley’s Transformers One reignites the spark of the Transformers franchise by returning to its roots—literally and figuratively—with a highly engaging animated film that explores the early days of Optimus Prime and Megatron. The film is an ambitious origin story, shedding light on the birth of two of the most iconic characters in science fiction while providing fans with a detailed history of Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers. With dazzling animation, an all-star voice cast, and a plot that dives deep into the lore of the franchise, Transformers One balances nostalgia and innovation, making it a thrilling watch for both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

Story:

The core of Transformers One is the relationship between Orion Pax (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry), who would eventually become Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively. The film excels in establishing this dynamic, presenting Orion and D-16 as friends who are drawn to the mysteries of Cybertron and the legacy of the Primes. Their bond, built on mutual respect and shared hardships, forms the emotional backbone of the story, making the eventual fracture between them all the more heartbreaking. Without spoiling specifics, the transformation of their relationship from allies to bitter rivals is handled with nuance, giving depth to Megatron’s descent into villainy and Orion’s rise as a symbol of hope for Cybertron.

Writing:

Cooley and the writing team, consisting of Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari, craft a compelling narrative that feels more personal and introspective compared to previous entries in the franchise. By focusing on Cybertron’s political corruption and a deepening civil war, the film sets itself apart from the typical Earth-bound action seen in most of the live-action films. The inclusion of lesser-known lore elements, such as the role of the Quintessons and the Primes, adds richness to the world-building, creating an engaging backdrop for the more intimate story of betrayal and ambition.

A visual feast:

Transformers One is visually stunning, and the animation style perfectly complements the epic scale of Cybertron. The vibrant yet industrialized design of the planet is both beautiful and harsh, reflecting the decaying state of Cybertron as it struggles to survive without the Matrix of Leadership. The film’s art direction is superb, as it captures the grand architecture of Iacon, the depths of the mines, and the desolate wastelands with meticulous detail. Each environment is distinct and immersive, allowing viewers to feel fully transported to this alien world.

The character designs deserve special mention as well. Optimus Prime, Megatron, and the other bots are given a fresh, sleek look while staying true to their classic forms. The animators clearly took great care in crafting the transformation sequences, which are fluid and dynamic, showcasing the versatility of the Transformers without feeling repetitive or mechanical. Each transformation feels earned, a culmination of tension in the action sequences, especially when the Autobots and Decepticons first come into being.

Chris Hemsworth nails it:

The voice acting in Transformers One is top-tier, with Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry leading the charge as Orion Pax and D-16. Hemsworth delivers a grounded and thoughtful performance as Orion, portraying him as a character full of idealism and a desire for justice but burdened by the weight of leadership. His transformation into Optimus Prime is emotionally resonant, making his eventual rise to heroism feel all the more rewarding. Henry, on the other hand, brings a complex layer of gravitas to Megatron’s character, making him both sympathetic and terrifying. His portrayal of D-16’s gradual descent into tyranny feels believable, driven by a mixture of frustration and ambition, giving us a villain whose motivations we can understand, even if we don’t agree with them.

Scarlett Johansson and co-stars:

Scarlett Johansson shines as Elita-1, lending both strength and vulnerability to the role, while Keegan-Michael Key provides much-needed comic relief as B-127, who would eventually be known as Bumblebee. Steve Buscemi’s Starscream is the perfect blend of scheming and cowardly, making him an entertaining presence whenever he’s on screen. The supporting cast, including Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, round out the ensemble with performances that heighten the sense of grandeur and stakes.

Themes:

At its core, Transformers One is about the duality of leadership and the choices that define heroes and villains. The film explores how power can corrupt, as seen in the downfall of Sentinel Prime and D-16, while also emphasizing the importance of hope and unity, embodied by Orion Pax’s rise as Optimus Prime. Thematically, the film delves into the consequences of ambition, the fragility of friendships, and the struggle to maintain one’s ideals in the face of overwhelming adversity.

The decision to focus on the internal politics of Cybertron and the conflict between Autobots and Decepticons gives Transformers One a layer of complexity that elevates it beyond a simple good-versus-evil narrative. The moral ambiguity surrounding Sentinel Prime’s betrayal and D-16’s rise as Megatron injects the story with tension and makes the climactic moments more impactful. By the time the final battle unfolds, the stakes feel real, and the emotional payoff is satisfying, even as it sets the stage for future conflicts.

Action and pacing:

As an action film, Transformers One delivers the fast-paced, high-energy sequences fans expect. The battles are well-choreographed, utilizing the transforming abilities of the characters in creative ways. From underground skirmishes in the mines to full-scale battles in the heart of Iacon, the film keeps the adrenaline pumping without sacrificing character development. The final showdown between Optimus Prime and Megatron is especially noteworthy for its emotional weight and spectacle, underscoring the personal stakes of their conflict.

The pacing of the film is well-balanced, with moments of introspection and character development interspersed between the action scenes. The film never feels rushed, giving viewers enough time to absorb the intricacies of the plot while maintaining momentum.

Overall:

Transformers One is a triumphant return to form for the franchise, offering an exciting and emotionally resonant origin story that fans have long been waiting for. With stunning animation, a strong voice cast, and a plot that dives deep into the lore of Cybertron, the film is both a love letter to long-time fans and a fresh entry point for newcomers. While the film may lean heavily on exposition at times, it more than makes up for it with its rich world-building and character-driven storytelling.

Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9.5/10 9.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Rewatchability - 7.5/10 7.5/10 Overall 8.1/10 8.1/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)