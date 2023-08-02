Where Does The Card Counter Rank Among the Best Gambling Movies Ever?

Paul Schrader who is the screenwriter for the Card Counter is a prolific filmmaker. It is a crime drama about a serviceman who has turned into a professional gambler. William Tell, who is played by Oscar Isaac is nervous, and riddled with both guilt and resentment. He feels bad about all of the decisions he had to make while he served as a prison guard in Abu Ghraib. He served his time in prison but he ended up doing it for crimes he did not commit.

Although he did commit a number of crimes during his lifetime, there were some he was not actually guilty of. He took up the life of a gambler by trying to utilize skills that he had learnt as a guard. Counting cards was one of the top things he did.

The Casino

This thriller is packed full of performances. You have a lot of actors who star in it as well, ranging from Willem DaFoe to Tiffany Haddish and even Oscar Isaac. This is a very gripping narrative to say the least and it is somewhat haunting in terms of visuals. It really does haunt the anguish of viewers, while keeping everyone on edge. It is very natural to be somewhat curious about where this movie was filmed, especially when you look at how the gambling scene is impacted by the eerie visuals.

Filming Locations for the Casino Movie

This was shot at the Gulf Coast in the US. It was mainly filmed in Mississippi. The filming for the show started in 2020 but in mid-March, the pause button had to be hit on the production. It would seem that one of the actors in the movie had tested positive for Covid, but thankfully the filming started again in 2020. They were able to wrap up in the same year. If you want to try your hand at gambling yourself, or if you want to know more about how the movie unravelled then give the best gambling movies ever a watch for yourself today.

Harrison County

The Card Counter was filmed in Biloxi in Harrison County. The shooting of the casino thriller took place across numerous areas. The Coast Coliseum served as an additional filming site and you also had 500 extras as well. It is known as being the playground of the south and it has been a filming site for quite a few movie productions. You also have the Midnight Special as well as Simple Life and Vanquish. The state is a favoured spot for shooting as it does actually offer a lot of different locations to choose from. You have casinos as well as beaches, plantations and more. Filmmakers often have the option to use some cities as a backdrop for their movies as well, including Memphis, New Orleans and more.

The Mississippi Film Office

The MFO, or the Mississippi Filming Office has extended a real helping hand for filmmakers as it has given them the chance to scout out a location as well as helping them to be part of the production team. When you compare it to New York or even California, it seems that this state is way less expensive in terms of filming. When you combine the points with friendly locals as well as the fact that the destinations are nothing short of spectacular, it’s not hard to see why this is one of the top filming destinations around.

How does Card Counter Rank?

So how does Card Counter rank when compared to other gambling movies? One thing to know about Card Counter is that it does a lot of things, exceptionally well. It is a great movie to say the least and there are a lot of good things to know about it. One thing you should note about it as well is the fact that it is one of the greats when you look at the cast and the general production of it.

When compared to movies such as Casino, it’s obviously not on the same level but that doesn’t mean it’s not a fantastic movie. It is really good at pushing the boundaries and it also has great directing. If you want a great movie to sit back and unwind with then this is one you do not want to miss out on, so make sure that you give it a go for yourself today. You won’t be disappointed and it is a great way for you to catch up on the latest entertainment.