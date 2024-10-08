Diving Into FROM Season 3 With Catalina Sandino Moreno

It was a blast to sit down with the incredibly talented Catalina Sandino Moreno, who plays the resilient and ever-curious Tabatha Matthews in FROM. We got deep into her character’s evolution, her personal connection to Tabatha’s story, and how FROM season 3 has been an absolute emotional rollercoaster for her.

Tabatha’s Evolution: From Fear to Action

In our conversation, Catalina Sandino Moreno opened up about how Tabatha’s character has shifted significantly over the seasons. In Season 1, Tabatha was utterly paralyzed by fear, grappling with her family’s mysterious entrapment in FROMtown and the deep emotional trauma of losing her son, Thomas. As Moreno reflected, “Season 1 was a lot of disbelief and fear. Tabatha was basically locked in her basement, trying to piece things together from her safe space.”

Fast forward to Season 3, and Tabatha is no longer playing it safe. She’s out, and she’s taking risks, with a new fire lit under her. Moreno said, “Tabatha really explodes this season. She’s out there trying to get answers, to understand more about this terrifying place.” It’s like we’re watching a character who’s gone from passive victim to proactive fighter. FROM fans, Tabatha’s transformation is truly something to keep an eye on.

Playing a Mother in Grief: Moreno’s Personal Take

Playing a mother grappling with the unimaginable loss of a child is no easy feat. When asked how she taps into those emotions, Catalina admitted that as a mother herself, it’s something too painful to fully grasp. “I have no idea how she’s still moving,” she shared. For Catalina, the weight of portraying a mother who’s lost a child is an emotional challenge she does not take lightly. It’s this raw, vulnerable portrayal that has kept fans glued to Tabatha’s journey.

“Her drive is her other two kids,” Moreno shared, adding that it’s that maternal instinct that keeps Tabatha going when most would crumble. Moreno really digs deep to showcase how Tabatha’s grief isn’t just her own—it’s a part of what propels her to survive and, in some ways, fight for her family in this dangerous, unpredictable world. “I think it’s unimaginable, but Tabatha keeps it together for her other two children. That’s what drives her.”

Tackling the FROMtown Mystery: Why Is This Show Called FROM?

Of course, I had to ask the big question on everyone’s mind—what does the name FROM really mean? Does the title give any clues to the terrifying mystery of the show? Catalina laughed, admitting that not even she knows the real reason behind the title. “I don’t like theories. I want the creators to tell me straight up,” she said with a smile. And hey, fair enough! We’re all dying for some clarity on this bizarre yet compelling world.

Facing Personal Fears on Screen

Portraying Tabatha in Season 3 wasn’t just a professional challenge for Catalina, it was personal. We talked about her own fears and how they bleed into her character. She revealed, “One of my biggest fears is losing my mind, like not recognizing who I am anymore.” That fear really parallels what Tabatha goes through in FROMtown. Being stuck in a world where you’re constantly questioning reality has to mess with your mind, right? Moreno teased some scenes in Episodes 4, 8, and 9 that had her mentally drained and questioning what was real.

Final Thoughts

This season, FROM dives even deeper into Tabatha’s grief, her search for answers, and the terrifying reality of being stuck in FROMtown. Watching Catalina Sandino Moreno masterfully navigate these emotional highs and lows has been one of the highlights of Season 3. Whether it’s the maternal instincts driving her or the slow but powerful realization that she’s no longer just a victim, Tabatha Matthews is a force to be reckoned with.

Stay tuned for more jaw-dropping moments, as Catalina herself teased. “Just wait and see what happens next. It’s insane.”