Secret Invasion’s NEW VILLAIN Gravik Explained | Kingsley Ben-Adir Interview

With an ensemble cast that includes the talents of Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle, “Secret Invasion” promises an explosive and unmissable experience.

In “Secret Invasion,” British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir takes on the electrifying role of Gravik, a Skrull driven by a relentless thirst for revenge against the iconic Nick Fury, portrayed by the incomparable Samuel L. Jackson. In this exclusive interview, we delve into Ben-Adir’s portrayal of the enigmatic Skrull and the thrilling dynamics of the series. He shared with us who Gravik is and what fed into his performance as the villainous Skrull. Check out his interview in the video below.

Secret Invasion Kingsley Ben-Adir Interview:

About SECRET INVASION:

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

SECRET INVASION Trailer:

