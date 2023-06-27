Secret Invasion Director On What Fans Can Expect ft Ali Selim

With an ensemble cast that includes the talents of Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle, “Secret Invasion” promises an explosive and unmissable experience. Under the direction of Ali Selim and the creative leadership of head writer Kyle Bradstreet, the series combines Marvel’s signature storytelling with gripping suspense and unexpected twists.

We got a chance to speak with the director of Secret Invasion, Ali Selim. He shared with us what it took to get the project going, and what fans can expect with the series. Check out his interview in the video below.

About SECRET INVASION:

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

SECRET INVASION Trailer:

