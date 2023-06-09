The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster Is A Brilliant Journey Into American Horror

The trailer for “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” makes it easy to assume that this is a Jordan Peele movie. The trailer immerses you in its urban setting, complete with gang violence and a hip-hop inspired soundtrack. As soon as we get familiar with the setting we begin delving into the realms of some dark science fiction. This film follows the story of Vicaria, a brilliant teenager who becomes convinced that death can be conquered. Motivated by the tragic murder of her brother, and inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Vicaria embarks on a quest to bring him back to life.

The gang violence depicted in “The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster” can be deeply triggering. It’s particularly triggering for those of us who have experienced similar circumstances in our own lives. Growing up in humble beginnings, I’ve sadly lost friends to violence, and how it evokes a sense of hopelessness. A lot of individuals born into these circumstances really lack any kind of choice in the matter. It’s not uncommon for people to feel just stuck just doing their best to survive against the odds.

Vicaria’s reaction to her brother’s death is instantly relatable. Her trauma drives her to employ her intellect in search of a solution. As a highly intelligent scientist, she endeavors to heal her own pain by eradicating the concept of death. While I understand the need for change amidst the rampant violence in her neighborhood, Vicaria takes an unconventional approach and is deemed by others as “The Mad Scientist.”

THE GOOD

The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster has many highlights that are mostly led by the remarkable cast. Laya DeLeon’s performance as Vicaria is outstanding, showcasing her ability to convey a wide range of emotions within deeply traumatizing circumstances. The supporting cast, including Denzel Whitaker from “The Great Debaters” and Chad Coleman from “The Walking Dead,” deliver equally fantastic performances. Notably, Amani Summer steals the show with her exceptional acting. She is the little sister that you love to hate as she just doesn’t listen! She’s instantly relatable to anybody with a younger sibling and the rage is real. There were multiple scenes in the movie where I just felt my blood pressure rising because she wouldn’t do what Vicaria told her to do.

“The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” successfully balances disturbing sci-fi elements with thought-provoking social commentary. Vicaria’s journey, as she grapples with grief in a perilous neighborhood, evokes both deep emotions and contemplation. While the concept of curing death may seem far-fetched, it never overshadows the overall narrative. Death, violence, predatory practices, and an unending feeling of helplessness are common in Vicaria’s life. No one wants to grow up in an environment where you can die at any moment just for being in this environment. Nobody wants to repeatedly suffer the loss of loved ones because of situations outside of their control. Nobody should have to live this way and at some point, people reach their limit.

The terror in The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster is heightened by the monstrous entity and Vicaria’s lack of control over it. This retelling of the classic Frankenstein tale introduces an extra layer of suspense and fear as the monster stalks Vicaria’s family. Additionally, the meticulously crafted environments, particularly the projects, resonate with authenticity and captivate the audience.

THE BAD

One aspect that could have further enhanced the film is an improved soundtrack. While the emotional weight of many scenes is evident, a more impactful score would have elevated the overall experience.

In conclusion, “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” is a must-watch film, standing among the best of the year. Vicaria’s captivating journey as a beautifully twisted mad scientist, driven by her desire to escape trauma and uncontrollable circumstances, grips the audience from beginning to end. With exceptional acting, a thought-provoking story, and immersive environments, this movie will deeply move and thoroughly entertain viewers. Don’t miss out on this thrilling and unforgettable cinematic experience.