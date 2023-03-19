SXSW 2023: Problemista Premiere Cast Q&A

The cast of Problemista descended upon SXSW 2023 to support the release of Julio Torres’ debut film. Tilda Swinton, RZA, Isabella Rossellini, Larry Owens, Catalina Saavedra, Greta Lee, and Julio Torres all star in this film and took time out of their schedules to answer fan questions. I was lucky enough to attend the premiere in Austin and captured the event for us all to watch below:

Problemista Synopsis: Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.

Check out my review for Problemista and keep an eye out for this film to release in the near future. That’s all for now…