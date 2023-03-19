Are you in the mood for a thrilling night of entertainment? Then look no further than Netflix for your fix of casino movie magic. From heist films to biopics, and from comedies to dramas, this streaming service has it all when it comes to movies about casinos and gambling.

Whether you’re looking for an adrenaline-filled action flick or a heartwarming story about luck, perseverance, and friendship, there’s something here that will pique your interest. Here are some of the most thrilling casino movies on Netflix right now!

1. 21 (2008)

This star-studded drama is based on the incredible true story of a group of MIT students who use their math skills to win big at Vegas casinos. During their wild ride, they use the power of teamwork and friendship to get around casino security. Starring Academy Award winners Kevin Spacey and Jim Sturgess, it’s a must-watch for any fan of casino films.

2. Casino (1995)

This classic mob movie directed by Martin Scorsese is widely considered one of the best gambling films ever made. Starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Sharon Stone, it follows a casino executive’s rise and fall in Las Vegas during the 1970s and 1980s. The movie is filled with dramatic situations, intense violence, and a memorable soundtrack.

3. Mississippi Grind (2015)

This drama follows two gamblers on their journey across the country in pursuit of big wins. Ben Mendelsohn stars as Gerry, a down-on-his-luck gambler who teams up with an optimistic young man named Curtis (Ryan Reynolds). Together they embark on a wild ride filled with adventure, friendship, and of course, gambling. The movie shows many examples of the exciting side of the casino, like slot machine games, poker tournaments, and more.

4. The Cooler (2003)

This romantic drama stars William H. Macy as Bernie Lootz, a “Cooler” at a Las Vegas casino who has the uncanny ability to cool off hot streaks of lucky players by simply standing near them. When he falls in love with a cocktail waitress, things get complicated and he must make some tough decisions.

5. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

This star-studded heist caper stars George Clooney as Danny Ocean and Brad Pitt as Rusty Ryan. They lead a crack team of con artists on an ambitious mission to rob three Las Vegas casinos in one night. With enough twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat, it’s sure to be a fun ride. Ocean’s Eleven is a classic crime caper that shows why casino movies can be so entertaining and is a must-see for fans of the genre.

6. Owning Mahowny (2003)

This biographical drama starring Philip Seymour Hoffman follows the story of a Canadian bank manager who loses everything when he becomes addicted to gambling. His wild spending spree leads him all the way from Toronto to Atlantic City, and his journey is both heartbreaking and riveting.

7. Rounders (1998)

Starring Matt Damon and Edward Norton, this drama follows two friends who navigate the underground world of high-stakes poker in New York City. It’s a tense story that shows how far people will go to chase their dreams and find redemption.

9. The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

This classic film stars Steve McQueen as an up-and-coming poker player who seeks revenge on a legendary gambler (Edward G. Robinson). One of the best scenes takes place inside a luxurious casino in New Orleans, where the stakes are high and the tension is even higher. With a stellar cast and great performances, this is one casino movie you won’t want to miss!

10. The Gambler (2014)

This remake of the 1974 film stars Mark Wahlberg as a literature professor who develops a dangerous gambling addiction. When he takes on his wealthy mother’s debt, things get even more complicated and emotional. It’s a powerful story about responsibility and self-control that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

11. The Hangover (2009)

This raunchy comedy tells the crazy story of four friends who go to Vegas for a wild bachelor party and wake up with no memory of what happened. As they try to piece together the events of the night, they discover all kinds of hilarious secrets and misadventures. With a great ensemble cast and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, The Hangover is an unforgettable gambling comedy.

12. Croupier (1998)

This thriller stars Clive Owen as Jack Manfred, a writer-turned-croupier who is desperate for material for his book. But as he dives deeper into the seedy underworld of casino gambling, he finds himself in more and more dangerous situations. With its sharp writing and menacing atmosphere, this is one casino movie you won’t want to miss.

From Ocean’s Eleven to The Hangover, these 12 films give viewers a fascinating look into the world of casino gambling. Whether you’re a fan of heist movies, romantic dramas, or thrillers, there’s something here for everyone. So grab some popcorn and settle in for a wild ride through the casinos of Las Vegas. You won’t regret it!