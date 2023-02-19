Gears of War Movie: Dave Bautista Still Waiting

We all remember that a Gears of War movie was announced a while back. We’re all very excited and we’re patiently waiting for updates regarding the Gears of War movie. And so is Dave Bautista. The actor is still the spitting image of the videogame protagonist Marcus Fenix. So much so that Dave took notice and even recorded a fun video of him in character for the videogame:

Looks good, right? I think so too and so do a lot of other people. Oddly enough it seems that Dave Bautista has not been contacted for the Gears of War movie. I know, right? We’re learning this from the fine folks at Variety who caught up with the actor to discuss his movie Knock At The Cabin:

But the one role that Bautista really has his eye on is Marcus Fenix, the lead character in Netflix’s “Gears of War” video game adaptation. After Netflix announced its upcoming film based on the brutally violent video games, Bautista posted a video of himself wearing the same “Gears of War” armor as Marcus, with whom he shares a striking resemblance. So far, unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t reached out to him about the movie. “I really hope they will,” he said. “It’s a part that I’ve sought after for years and I feel like I could bring a lot of heart to Marcus Fenix. I really would. I think I would do that part justice. I feel confident in it, so hopefully it’ll come my way and we’ll be having this conversation in a different way sometime.”

I hope Netflix is just waiting to get a script and director first. A lot of times you don’t want to do things in a certain order and getting the script and director first is a must. The last thing we want to see is what happened with Ben Affleck and Matt Reeves with The Batman movie.

If, for some reason, a director is hired that doesn’t cast Dave Bautista then they will have to face the ire of a ton of fans. There’s already a growing sentiment that this role is Bautista’s to lose so we’ll see how it goes. But until then, Dave is waiting… and so are we…

