The African American Film Critics Association hosts AAFCA Salutes Broadway on Monday, October 17th at the Lamb’s Club in New York’s theater district.

“It’s no secret that some of our greatest actors have come from the stage or have tested their chops on it,” says AAFCA co-founder, Gil Robertson IV. “Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, and Ossie Davis are just a handful of our beloved icons for which this was true, with Tony winners Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, and Myles Frost among those continuing that legacy. As a reliable pipeline for outstanding Black talent in front of the camera as well as behind it, Hollywood has benefited greatly from this esteemed training ground and AAFCA Salutes Broadway celebrates that rich heritage.”

Jordan E. Cooper Breakout Creative Award

Jordan E. Cooper read from his manifesto, reminding himself of where he draws his strength and his motivation for this career. “I want to never become too financially comfortable that I become uncomfortable with saying the uncomfortable,” he read.

It was a moment that other honorees at the event quotes or referred back to. Cooper’s speech left an impression on this audience and is an inspiration for others.

Wendall Pierce AAFCA Beacon Award Acceptance

AAFCA celebrates Broadway and the great actors that bring life to the stories told on stage every night. Wendall Pierce received the Beacon Award and shared a vivacious acceptance speech. Wendell is currently playing Willy Loman on Broadway in Death of a Salesman. He is also well known for his role as Detective Bunk Moreland on The Wire. He speaks to the history of his ancestor’s gathering and celebrating each other in small audiences and the significance that has on this small gathering.

The momentous event marks the inaugural award ceremony for the talent that inhabits Broadway. The Lamb’s club is a fantastic venue and is sure to be the first of many opportunities to highlight the talent on stage. Please check out the African American Film Critic Association on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram for more coverage of this event.