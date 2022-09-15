Shangri La Live – The Magic Country of Plenty Becomes Closer

Storm International, which manages land-based gaming complexes in Europe, develops Shangri La Live online casino. It is an international site that operates in more than 10 countries.

The Shangri La Platform is the perfect place to fully enjoy the game. Here everyone will find something to their taste. Card games fans can choose poker, baccarat or blackjack. Roulette fans will be able to try their luck by choosing any game version and placing bets. And for those who prefer slots, the site offers the most generous game types. You can play popular slots and live casino in Canada, India, and ten other countries.

Games for everyone

Shangri La is as convenient and understandable as possible. All available slots are located as follows:

Table games

Classic slots

Jackpot games

Video poker

Favorites

All brands alphabetically

You can also select your favorite game in the search bar.

The test mode on the website is a very convenient option that allows you to play for free. You can watch all the games, try your hand and have a good time.

Pay particular attention to jackpot games. The prize pool is accumulated on a progressive system.

Do not miss the opportunity to try new items. In Shangri La Live, new slots appear with enviable regularity.

LIVE CASINO is a real casino imitation

Live casino is a separate game type with a real dealer. For those who are not used to playing online and prefer the real casino atmosphere. This is the best option for entertainment, where you can chat with a real dealer.

Croupiers competently host the game, so it is as interesting and exciting as in real life. The graphic design worked out to the smallest detail. Simple operation and pleasant music make the games attractive for players.

The site contains popular games from the best world developers such as Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming.

Shangri La virtual bookmaker

Shangri La Sportsbook offers over 5000 events per week. Those who know how to analyze and love to take risks will have a unique opportunity to earn in sports and esports!

You can choose any sport, any match, any team. The perfect Shangri La bookmaker will help you make the right choice!

Casino Services

We must pay tribute to online casino consultants. They work 24 hours a day without holidays and weekends. Therefore, you can always turn to them for advice and get expert advice. Support around the clock for any Shangri La customer.

What to do with the money? At Shangri La Live online casino, everything is simple! In order to make a deposit or withdraw your money, Shangri La works closely with the most popular payment systems and cryptos. You can use e-wallets WebMoney, Qiwi, Skrill and others. Besides, withdrawing your prize to your usual plastic card accounts of any bank is also possible.

Shangri La Live is a world of games, sports events, and incredible sensations!