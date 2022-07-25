Netlfix’s Day Shift Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to receive a link to the virtual advance screening. The contest will close at 12pm CST on Thursday, July 28th. Winners will be chosen at random from all entries received. Winners will receive the screening link on the evening of August 5th.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

(Link will be valid for 48 hours starting at 7:00PM CT)

Click Here To Enter

About Day Shift:

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

Day Shift Trailer: