Top Gun Maverick Interview with Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis speaks with me at the special screening event for Top Gun Maverick! We speak about the Top Gun flight school the actors are required to complete. Tom Cruise created a 3-month flight school curriculum for the actors to complete for the film and more.
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”