Save Cowboy Bebop Petition reaches 117,000 signatures

There’s a really popular Change.org Save Cowboy Bebop Petition that’s really picking up momentum. Some of you may know that I used to be a hardcore anime fan and even ran a semi-popular anime website in the late 90’s to early 2000’s. During that time I watched every good anime under the sun including Cowboy Bebop. I was super excited for Cowboy Bebop up until they cast John Cho in the lead. Nothing wrong with John Cho as an actor I just thought this was a miscast. The show was released on Netflix and shortly after release it was cancelled from Netflix. Most fans of the original anime enjoy trashing the live action adaptation but some fans of the show are petitioning Netflix to reconsider.

The Change.org Cowboy Bebop petition has reached incredible heights with the petition now reaching over 117,000 signatures. This is an incredibly high number of signatures in a relatively short amount of time. I am on the edge of my seat waiting to see how Netflix may, or may not, respond. They certainly don’t have to respond but out of 117,000 maybe they will?

What did you think of Cowboy Bebop? I, personally, enjoyed the show. I really liked watching this interpretation in contrast to the original as it took on a identity of its own. Would you like a Season 2?

