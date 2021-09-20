Netflix’s THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE Giveaway

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

Would you like to see Netflix’s THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE  early and free? Enter for the chance to receive an Indee.TV link to view an advance screening of Netflix’s THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE. Winners will be pulled from all entries received by 12pm CST on Tuesday, September 28. Only winners will be notified.

THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE (L to R) BURKELY DUFFIELD as CALEB GREELEY, SYDNEY PARK as MAKANI YOUNG, ASJHA COOPER as ALEX CRISP, JESSE LATOURETTE as DARBY, DALE WHIBLEY as ZACH SANFORD in THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE. Cr. DAVID BUKACH/NETFLIX © 2021

How To Get Your Pass:

Click Here To Enter The Giveaway

About THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE :

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves. THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE is based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and written for the screen by Henry Gayden (Shazam!), directed by Patrick Brice (Creep) and produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster (The Conjuring) and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps (Stranger Things).

THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE Trailer:

Director: Patrick Brice
Writers: Henry Gayden, Stephanie Perkins
Stars: Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, Markian Tarasiuk

THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE will be on Netflix starting October 6, 2021.

