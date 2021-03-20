SXSW 2021: Squeegee is NSFW gone WRONG!!!

Synopsis: A high-powered female CEO meets her high-rise window-washer for an erotic rendezvous on opposite sides of a skyscraper window.

Squeegee Reviewed

THE GOOD

This movie is that weird mix of hilarious and erotic. The premise is utterly silly but the writers and director know how to make it work. Blair McKenzie and Amy Rutherford commit really well to their roles and deliver a good but silent performance. My favorite shot has to be the pull out (ha!) shot when we see the exterior of the building. You’ll see what I mean when you watch the movie. This makes me think twice about the life of a window washer.

THE BAD

There pacing was slow moving and some of the messages that are communicated are lost. There’s a lot of the story told by the silent performances but details are missed because of the pacing disjointing the ideas. Also, I don’t fully understand the ending but then again this isn’t a movie about understanding.

Cast: Blair McKenzie, Amy Rutherford

Director: Morgan Krantz

Producer: Morgan Krantz, James Rathbone

Screenwriter: Morgan Krantz

Cinematographer: Alan Kelly

Editor: Morgan Krantz

