John David Washington on ‘TENET’ (and our hope for Green Lantern)

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. During a press roundtable, we recently had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Washington about the film.

John David Washington Tenet Interview:

The Movie Blog: Given your experience after Tenet, what skills or insight have you gained that you believe will help you grow as an actor in your future projects? Also, with the inverse of that, what advice would you give your past self as an actor? John David Washington: Whew. Okay. Patience. [Patience] in the process, and not having to have all the answers before principal photography starts, to be able to gradually get answers, and even redefining what the answer is [or] what getting something right means, but more so getting it true. The great Stephen Henderson taught me that, “Don’t get it right, get it true”. So I would tell my younger self to be patient and to continue to trust yourself with the research and then trust to let it go on the day. And that truest answer, the truest form of emotion and expressions, will come out on the day when you’re prepared, and you’re totally open to think of yourself. I talk about this with myself all the time; to be a vessel. The vessel of information and spirituality that comes through and is transferred onto the screen. So that’s what I probably tell myself.

John David Washington: It’s funny because I’m still trying to build these next 10 years. It’s important for me to work with filmmakers, writers and just people in the industry that want to continue their grow. That want to continue. That have the joy of the process that I have. Being able to work with a Spike Lee and Christopher Nolan…to see these people at the top of their game [who] still have the love for it, the joy for it… they still have this great sense of wonder and discovery to never let that go. I’m not nearly as successful as those guys, and they still have that joy. So I will tell myself that back in 2014, and I’m telling myself that now daily. This is a privilege what we get to do.

The Movie Blog: I’m going to put it out in the universe. We need you as Green Lantern. The people want it. John David Washington: Pressure! Pressure! But thank you.

While Washington has yet to show any desire to play the role of John Stewart, the Green Lantern, he also hasn’t rejected the notion either. In other interviews, he’s been expressed that neither Marvel or DC have contacted him about any upcoming roles. That certainly hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming and fancasting him into the role nevertheless. Tenet is now playing in theaters that are currently open. You can also read our spoiler free review of Tenet here or watch down below. For the full interview, you can see more by visiting the African American Film Critic Association’s YouTube Channel.

TENET Review: