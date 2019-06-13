“Pause”: Soul-crushing Examination of a Soul Reborn

Elpida, a middle aged housewife, is tormented by an oppressive and loveless marriage with a man who no longer considers her feelings and desires. When a young painter is employed to paint the building she lives in, Elpida’s monotonous life is surreptitiously disrupted, and her imagination starts to flourish as she attempts to reconcile the unquenchable desires of her body with the stern coldness of her husband she no longer loves. Losing herself deeper and deeper within the fantasies that she now prefers to her true surroundings, Elpida’s perception of reality is called into question and the truth begins to fade away.

Pause Movie Review:

Synopsis:

Elpida, a middle aged housewife, is tormented by an oppressive and loveless marriage with a man who no longer considers her feelings and desires. When a young painter is employed to paint the building she lives in, Elpida’s monotonous life is surreptitiously disrupted, and her imagination starts to flourish as she attempts to reconcile the unquenchable desires of her body with the stern coldness of her husband she no longer loves. Losing herself deeper and deeper within the fantasies that she now prefers to her true surroundings, Elpida’s perception of reality is called into question and the truth begins to fade away.

Pause Feature Film Official Site