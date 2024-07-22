The Exorcism 2024 Movie Review: Russell Crowe Is Giving Up

When I first heard about The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor, and directed by Joshua John Miller, I was intrigued. With a cast that includes Ryan Simpkins, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, Adrian Pasdar, and David Hyde Pierce, expectations were high for a thrilling supernatural horror experience. Unfortunately, the film fails to deliver on multiple fronts, resulting in a disappointing and often confusing mess.

The Exorcism 2024 Movie: A Promising Setup

The Exorcism 2024 movie opens with a promising setup: an actor is mysteriously killed while inspecting a horror film set in New York City. This intriguing premise quickly unravels into a convoluted and poorly executed storyline. Anthony Miller, played by Russell Crowe, is an aging, alcoholic actor cast as a priest in a supernatural horror film. His daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), serves as his personal assistant, and both are struggling with the recent death of her mother.

The Good: Potential in The Exorcism 2024 Movie

The film attempts to explore Miller’s traumatic past as a sexual abuse victim, but these flashbacks are clumsily integrated and fail to add depth to his character. Instead of evoking sympathy or understanding, they feel like cheap attempts to elicit shock. The film’s depiction of Miller’s deteriorating mental state, including his self-harm and erratic behavior, is more confusing than frightening.

The Bad: Execution in The Exorcism 2024 Movie

The characters in The Exorcism 2024 movie are underdeveloped and lack the depth needed to make the audience care about their fates. Russell Crowe’s portrayal of Anthony Miller is unconvincing; his performance oscillates between over-the-top hysteria and bland indifference. Ryan Simpkins, as Lee, does her best with the material she’s given, but her character is poorly written and her motivations are often unclear.

Sam Worthington as Joe, the replacement actor, and Chloe Bailey as Blake, the popular TV actress, are little more than stereotypes. Their interactions with Miller and Lee add nothing substantial to the plot. Adam Goldberg’s Peter and Adrian Pasdar’s Father Conor are similarly wasted in roles that could have been pivotal but instead feel like afterthoughts.

Direction and Script Issues in The Exorcism 2024 Movie

Joshua John Miller’s direction is inconsistent and lacks a cohesive vision. The film struggles to maintain a consistent tone, veering wildly between supernatural horror, psychological thriller, and melodrama. The script, co-written by Miller and M. A. Fortin, is riddled with clichés and lacks originality. The dialogue is often cringe-worthy, and the attempts at creating tension and suspense fall flat.

One of the film’s major weaknesses is its pacing. The story drags in the first half, with endless scenes of Miller’s erratic behavior and Lee’s increasing concern. When the film finally picks up the pace in the second half, it feels rushed and chaotic. Key plot points are glossed over, and the climactic scene, which should have been the film’s highlight, is disappointingly anti-climactic.

Visual and Special Effects in The Exorcism 2024 Movie

The cinematography in The Exorcism 2024 movie is uninspired and fails to create a genuinely eerie atmosphere. The film’s use of dark, shadowy lighting and abrupt camera angles feels more like a checklist of horror tropes than a deliberate stylistic choice. The set design, particularly the recreation of the supernatural horror film set within the film, is one of the few redeeming qualities. However, even this becomes repetitive and loses its impact as the film progresses.

The special effects are another letdown. The scenes of supernatural occurrences and possession lack the polish and realism needed to be truly frightening. The use of CGI is obvious and detracts from the film’s intended scares. The practical effects, such as Miller’s contorted body movements, come off as unintentionally comical rather than terrifying.

Themes and Overall Impact of The Exorcism 2024 Movie

The Exorcism 2024 movie attempts to tackle heavy themes such as trauma, addiction, and faith. However, it does so in a superficial and muddled way. The film’s exploration of Miller’s past abuse and its impact on his present behavior is poorly handled and feels exploitative. The theme of faith, central to any exorcism narrative, is weakly presented and lacks nuance.

Overall:

The Exorcism 2024 movie is a frustrating and disappointing film that fails to live up to its potential. With a talented cast and a promising premise, it could have been a compelling addition to the supernatural horror genre. Instead, it is a poorly executed, confusing, and ultimately forgettable movie. The lack of character development, inconsistent direction, clichéd script, and unconvincing special effects all contribute to its downfall.

The Exorcism 2024 Movie Review: Russell Crowe Is Giving Up Acting - 4/10 4/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 4/10 4/10

Plot/Screenplay - 2/10 2/10

Setting/Theme - 3/10 3/10

Watchability - 2/10 2/10

Overall 2.7/10