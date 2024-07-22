Young Woman and the Sea Review: Evocative and Inspiring

Young Woman and the Sea 2024 is an evocative and inspiring biographical sports drama that masterfully recounts the story of Gertrude Trudy Ederle, the trailblazing swimmer who became the first woman to conquer the English Channel. Directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson, the film is based on Glenn Stout’s 2009 book and is brought to life by the capable hands of Jerry Bruckheimer Films under the Disney banner. The film boasts a stellar cast headlined by Daisy Ridley as Trudy Ederle, supported by notable talents such as Christopher Eccleston, Stephen Graham, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Kim Bodnia.

From the outset, the film captures the viewer’s attention with its picturesque visuals and meticulously crafted period details. The cinematography vividly brings to life the roaring 1920s, juxtaposing the bustling cityscapes of New York with the serene yet treacherous waters of the English Channel. Rønning’s direction is assured, guiding the audience through Trudy’s journey with a blend of dramatic intensity and heartfelt emotion.

Daisy Ridley delivers a powerhouse performance as Trudy Ederle. Ridley’s portrayal is both nuanced and deeply moving, capturing Trudy’s indomitable spirit, determination, and vulnerability. Through her expressive eyes and commanding presence, Ridley makes Trudy’s triumphs and struggles palpable. The character’s resilience and pioneering spirit shine through, making her an inspiring figure for audiences of all ages.

Supporting Cast and Direction:

The supporting cast also deserves commendation. Christopher Eccleston’s portrayal of Jabez Wolffe, Trudy’s determined yet skeptical coach, adds depth to the narrative. Eccleston’s character is a complex figure, embodying the era’s skepticism about women’s capabilities in sports while also showcasing a begrudging respect for Trudy’s tenacity. Stephen Graham as Bill Burgess, a fellow swimmer and mentor, brings warmth and camaraderie to the story. His chemistry with Ridley enriches the film’s emotional core. Tilda Cobham-Hervey’s performance as Margaret Meg Ederle, Trudy’s supportive sister, provides a touching portrayal of familial bonds, while Kim Bodnia’s depiction of Henry Ederle, Trudy’s loving but protective father, adds another layer of emotional depth.

The screenplay by Jeff Nathanson skillfully balances historical accuracy with dramatic flair, ensuring that the story remains engaging and inspiring. The dialogue is sharp and poignant, often reflecting the societal attitudes of the time and Trudy’s determination to challenge them. Nathanson’s writing shines in the quieter, more introspective moments, allowing the characters’ inner lives to resonate with the audience.

Challenges and Triumphs:

One of the film’s standout aspects is its portrayal of the physical and psychological challenges Trudy faces. The grueling training sessions, the icy waters of the Channel, and the constant scrutiny and doubt from the media and society are depicted with visceral intensity. The film does not shy away from showing the toll these challenges take on Trudy, making her eventual triumph all the more impactful. The swimming sequences are particularly well-executed. Rønning’s direction and the cinematography combine to create a sense of immersion that puts the audience right in the water with Trudy.

Soundtrack and Historical Context:

The film’s score, composed by Amelia Warner, complements the visuals beautifully. The music swells and recedes in harmony with the narrative’s emotional beats, enhancing the film’s overall impact. The use of period-appropriate music also helps to anchor the story in its historical context, adding to the film’s authenticity.

However, the film is not without its flaws. At times, the pacing can feel uneven, with certain subplots and character arcs not receiving the attention they deserve. While the central narrative of Trudy’s journey is compelling, some of the supporting characters’ stories could have been further developed. This would’ve added even more depth to the film. Additionally, while the film admirably strives to be an accurate historical portrayal, some viewers might find the occasional dramatic liberties taken with the story to be somewhat distracting.

Despite these minor shortcomings, Young Woman and the Sea remains a thoroughly engaging and inspiring film. It is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of challenging societal norms. Trudy Ederle’s story is one that deserves to be told. This film does it justice with its heartfelt performances, stunning visuals, and powerful narrative.

Overall:

Young Woman and the Sea is a commendable addition to the genre of biographical sports dramas. It brings to light an important but often overlooked chapter in sports history. The film celebrates the achievements of a remarkable woman who defied the odds. Daisy Ridley’s standout performance, coupled with Joachim Rønning’s assured direction and Jeff Nathanson’s thoughtful screenplay, makes this film a must-watch.

Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 8.1/10 8.1/10