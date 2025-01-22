The Damned Review: A Solid Folk Horror Tale

The Damned, directed by Thordur Palsson, is a chilling dive into folk horror, blending psychological unease with supernatural dread. Set against the stark, unforgiving landscape of a 19th-century Arctic bay, the film explores themes of isolation, survival, and the creeping influence of guilt and superstition. While it stumbles in pacing and clarity, the film’s evocative atmosphere and strong performances make it a compelling, if uneven, entry in the folk horror genre.

A World of Isolation and Desperation:

The setting of The Damned is one of its strongest elements. The remote fishing outpost, hemmed in by treacherous seas and impassable snow-covered mountains, becomes a character in itself. Cinematographer Eli Arenson captures the harsh beauty of the Arctic wilderness with a stark palette of whites, grays, and blues. The environment is not merely a backdrop but a tangible force, amplifying the characters’ desperation and heightening the tension as supplies dwindle and tempers fray.

This isolation is the film’s beating heart. Eva (Odessa Young), a young widow, shoulders the burden of leadership amidst dwindling resources and the looming specter of starvation. Young imbues Eva with a quiet resilience, her performance a mix of strength and vulnerability. Joe Cole, as Daníel, complements her well, bringing a brooding intensity to his role. Their burgeoning relationship provides a flicker of warmth in an otherwise cold and bleak narrative.

Atmosphere Over Action:

Palsson’s direction leans heavily on atmosphere, crafting a slow-burning narrative that thrives on unease. The early scenes are steeped in dread, with the outpost’s crew grappling with a shipwreck and its haunting aftermath. The decision not to rescue the survivors immediately sets the stage for the moral complexities and escalating tensions that follow.

However, the film’s deliberate pacing may alienate viewers seeking a more traditional horror experience. The first act establishes the setting and characters effectively, but the middle section drags, with repetitive scenes of suspicion and paranoia. While this mirrors the monotony and psychological toll of the crew’s predicament, it risks losing narrative momentum.

Folk Horror Elements:

The Damned excels in its use of folk horror tropes. Superstitions about draugr (revenant creatures of Norse mythology) seep into the crew’s psyche, blurring the line between reality and hallucination. Helga (Siobhan Finneran), the outpost’s superstitious charwoman, becomes a vessel for these fears, her warnings and rituals adding layers of dread.

Palsson skillfully weaves these elements into the narrative without overexplaining, allowing the folklore to remain enigmatic and unsettling. The draugr itself is a chilling creation, its appearances marked by an eerie, almost dreamlike quality. The sound design enhances these moments, with subtle whispers and creaks that keep the audience on edge.

Thematic Depth and Characterization:

The Damned is a study of guilt and survival. Eva’s internal struggle, shaped by her choices and the weight of leadership, drives the narrative. The film raises questions about morality in desperate circumstances, exploring how far individuals will go to protect themselves and those they care about.

Despite its thematic ambitions, the characterization feels uneven. While Eva and Daníel are well-developed, other crew members, such as Jonas and Aron, remain underexplored. Their fates lack emotional impact, as the audience is given little reason to invest in them beyond their functional roles within the group.

Visual and Technical Excellence:

The film’s visual aesthetic is hauntingly beautiful. Ihre’s cinematography captures the stark contrast between the cold, desolate landscapes and the warm, flickering light of the outpost’s interiors. The use of shadow and darkness is particularly effective, creating a sense of claustrophobia and vulnerability.

The production design is meticulous, with the outpost’s worn, weather-beaten structures and the characters’ tattered clothing reflecting their harsh reality. Composer Stephen McKeon‘s score is sparse but impactful, blending mournful strings with unsettling ambient tones that echo the film’s themes of isolation and dread.

Overall:

The Damned is a visually stunning and thematically rich film that immerses viewers in a world of isolation and dread. Thordur Palsson’s direction and Odessa Young’s standout performance anchor the narrative, while the film’s folk horror elements create a haunting atmosphere. However, its slow pacing and uneven characterization detract from its overall impact.

For fans of atmospheric and thought-provoking horror, The Damned is worth watching. It’s a flawed but memorable exploration of human frailty and the weight of guilt, set against the unforgiving backdrop of the Arctic wilderness.

Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6/10 6/10

Setting/Theme - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 4/10 4/10 Overall 6.3/10 6.3/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)