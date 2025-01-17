Pixar’s First-Ever Original Series “Win or Lose” Debuts on Disney+

Pixar Animation Studios is stepping up to the plate with its first original series, Win or Lose, launching exclusively on Disney+ on February 19, 2025. The series takes viewers on a journey through the intertwined lives of eight characters, all preparing for a big championship softball game. From the anxious players to over-involved parents and even a romantically entangled umpire, Win or Lose offers a heartfelt and humorous look at how the same event can be experienced from completely different perspectives.

A Unique Storytelling Approach

The show’s co-creators, Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, drew inspiration from their personal experiences and everyday moments at Pixar. Hobson, who played softball growing up, explains why the sport is a perfect backdrop for the series:

“There are so many facets to playing sports that I love—it can bring out the best and worst of a person,” Hobson said. “When it comes to winning and losing, the consequences are nothing, and yet, they’re everything. We felt like it was the best arena for the themes we loved.”

Yates shared that the concept of exploring multiple perspectives emerged from their own interactions:

“We would always have different reactions or interpretations of the same meeting,” Yates said. “We realized that our own experiences change our perception of an event. We wanted to tell a story that illustrated all of that.”

A Star-Studded Voice Cast

Win or Lose features a talented ensemble cast, including:

Will Forte

Rhea Seehorn

Lil Rel Howery

Rosa Salazar

Milan Elizabeth Ray

Josh Thomson

Melissa Villaseñor

Flula Borg

The series brings humor and emotion to life with its uniquely animated storytelling style, enhanced by original music from Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones) and songs by CAMPFIRE.

Where to Watch

Mark your calendars! Win or Lose premieres on Disney+ on February 19, 2025. Be sure to catch this groundbreaking new series from Pixar Animation Studios, as it showcases the power of perspective, the heart of competition, and the humor of human connections.

Director: Carrie Hobson, Michael Yates

Writer(s): Carrie Hobson, Michael Yates

Stars: Will Forte, Rhea Seehorn, Rosa Salazar, Lil Rel Howery, Melissa Villaseñor, Flula Borg

Release Date: February 19, 2025, on Disney+

