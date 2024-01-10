Blue Eye Samurai: A Compelling Story With Stunning Animation

Blue Eye Samurai is one of the best series of 2023 and delivers on almost every aspect. The story about a ronin warrior in the Edo period of Japan sees an alternate history here the nation closed its borders to the outside world. The series is gripping, and riveting and tells an entirely original story that is seeped in Samurai lore and a beautiful period piece with gorgeous animation style. Keep reading my Blue Eye Samurai review to find out why it’s one of the best-animated shows in the last few years.

Please note that this Blue Eye Samurai review will be completely spoiler-free.

How Blue Eye Samurai Creates An Interesting Alternate History

In this alternate Japan, any mixed-race children of Japanese and non-Japanese lineage were seen as monsters, demons who were impure and something to look down upon, and feared. The story of Blue Eye Samurai deals with one of these children, who seeks revenge on those responsible for his birth. So on top of being an incredible Samurai take, the series also works as an intense revenge thriller.

The depiction of the world and its inhabitants is quite possibly one of the most realistic-feeling settings of any period piece set in this era. The story combines revenge and an adventure-of-the-week style story that sees its titular protagonist embark on a journey to find those who have wronged him. To get to his goal the Samurai must go through multiple subplots, divergents and making enemies and allies throughout the way. It’s the best video game adaptation that is absolutely not a game adaptation that I’ve ever seen. The action is exhilarating and the stakes feel all too real.

The Netflix original series works in almost every aspect of storytelling, visuals and action sequences. The surface-level aspects of the show, such as the animation and action are stunning. The animation style is crisp and gorgeous. It’s vibrant and feels almost like the artwork of the period. And the animation successfully complements the action which is some of the most mind-blowing sequences I’ve seen since Castlevania.

But on top of it all, it’s the depth of the story that makes it one of the best shows in recent times. The titular character has so many layers, that each episode peels back. The character development is deep and unfolds in breathtaking ways that further lend to a compelling narrative. The story of a self-loathing samurai seeking revenge for their very being creates a complicated character who is working through his issues through the edge of a blade. And amidst it all, there are absolute get-up-and-cheer-at-the-screen moments as well.

The Power In Storytelling Is The Main Hero

The greatest thing I can commend in this Blue Eye Samurai review is the powerful performances of all involved. The writing is as much a work of art as the animation. Micheal Green and Amber Noizumi’s writing is impeccable, crafting a story that works as an action movie, a period story and an epic revenge saga. The voice performances from lead Maya Erksine is probably the most difficult, but she stuns with the role of a lifetime. Randal Park is also here, in a role very much against type to the usual character he plays. The all-star cast continues with Mausi Oka, George Takei, Darren Barnett, Ming-Na Wen and so many more. Every character is memorable and impactful regardless of their screen time. It’s that good! Blending all these elements truly creates a layered work of art that is complex and full of emotion.

I highly recommend Blue Eye Samurai to Cinephiles, Kurosawa fans and anyone who loves a great story told in an even better fashion.

Blue Eye Samurai is now streaming on Netflix.

