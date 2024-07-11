Iron Fist and Heroes for Hire: Finn Jones Wants a Comeback

When you think about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Iron Fist might not be the first hero that comes to mind. But Finn Jones, the actor who brought Danny Rand to life, believes it’s time for a revival. If you’ve been missing that iron-clad fist of justice, Jones is ready to step back into the yellow cowl. Let’s dive into why Iron Fist and Heroes for Hire could be the next big thing for the MCU.

Finn Jones Wants Back In

In a recent interview at Heroes Dutch Comic-Con with The Nerd Shepard, Finn Jones expressed his eagerness to return as Iron Fist. He’s not just talking about a solo return. Jones envisions a dynamic duo series alongside Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, aptly named Heroes for Hire. These two characters had a great rapport in The Defenders, and Danny even made a guest appearance in the second season of Luke Cage. According to Jones, teaming up with Colter again could create some “great stories.”

Challenges Ahead

However, there’s a twist in the tale. The mantle of Iron Fist has recently been passed to Lin Lie in the comics, a teenager who’s been wielding the power since 2022. This change adds a layer of complexity to Jones’ dream of returning as Danny Rand. Plus, the MCU already has a major martial artist in Shang-Chi, which could mean fewer opportunities for Iron Fist to shine on the big screen.

Despite the uncertainty, Jones remains optimistic. He acknowledges the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, especially with recent challenges like COVID and Hollywood strikes. But he’s clear about his desire: “I would like to continue playing that character. I think there’s still a lot of room for growth.”

The Future of Iron Fist

So, does Iron Fist have a place in the MCU? If Finn Jones has his way, the answer is a resounding yes. The chemistry between Danny Rand and Luke Cage, combined with the gritty, street-level stories they could tell, makes a strong case for a Heroes for Hire series. While the comic book world might have moved on to a new Iron Fist, there’s always room in the MCU for more heroes, especially those who know how to throw a punch.

What do you think? Should Iron Fist and Luke Cage make their MCU debut as Heroes for Hire?