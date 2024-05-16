Supergirl Soars in Summer 2026!

Okay DCU fans! Get ready for the Girl of Steel! “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” is soaring into theaters on June 26th, 2026, marking the second film from the all-new DC Studios led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Mark your calendars, because this ain’t your typical Supergirl story!

This summer blockbuster is based on the 2022 comic book series of the same name. The series is written by comics writer Tom King and brought to life by artist Bilquis Evely. We’re trading in the bright tights and cheery persona for a more hard-edged Supergirl, played by the talented Milly Alcock, who stole hearts in “House of the Dragon.”

Supergirl’s Road to Release

So, what makes this Supergirl different? According to James Gunn himself, it all boils down to upbringing. Unlike Superman, who landed on Earth as a baby and was raised by loving parents, Supergirl’s experience was a lot tougher. Imagine growing up on a harsh alien world, witnessing death and destruction around you. Yeah, that’ll put a different spin on things. Gunn describes this Supergirl as “hardcore” and a far cry from the cheery hero we’re used to seeing.

This grittier take on the character is sure to be a breath of fresh air for comic book fans. And with Milly Alcock in the lead role, we can expect a powerful and nuanced performance. Alcock will actually appear in another DC project before taking flight as Supergirl on the big screen, so keep an eye out for that! This isn’t the first time Supergirl has graced the silver screen. Back in 1984, Helen Slater donned the cape for a more classic portrayal of the character. While that film has a certain nostalgia factor, “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” promises a bold new direction for the iconic heroine.

This upcoming film marks the second project from the newly formed DC Studios. The first? A Superman movie directed by James Gunn himself, hitting theaters in July 2025. It’s clear that Gunn and Safran have a vision for the DC Universe, and “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” is a big part of that.

So, are you ready for a Supergirl who’s seen the dark side? This promises to be an epic adventure that will redefine the Girl of Steel for a whole new generation. Mark your calendars and get ready to soar alongside Supergirl in June 2026!

[Source: Deadline]