Wicked Takes Over Universal Studios with Immersive Experiences & More

Step Into the World of Wicked

Beginning in late October, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil Wicked: The Experience, an all-new attraction where guests will journey into the fantastical Land of Oz. Located in the former UNIVRS store, this one-of-a-kind adventure will guide fans down the yellow brick road, transporting them to iconic locations from Wicked, such as Shiz University and the Emerald City. Visitors can marvel at costumes and props from the film, which will be on display, immersing guests in some of the most memorable moments from the movie.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, the Feature Presentation store and UNIVRS store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood will also transform into Wicked wonderlands. The Feature Presentation store will feature props from the movie and a special photo op within the theme park. As the film’s release approaches, costumes will be showcased at Universal Cinema, an AMC Theatre, providing a behind-the-scenes look into the making of Wicked.

Fantabulous-Themed Dining and Treats

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort will offer Wicked-themed dining experiences. Specialty treats inspired by the Land of Oz will debut at popular eateries such as Voodoo Doughnuts and The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, adding a delicious layer to the exciting experience.

Exclusive Merchandise for Fans

For fans eager to show their Wicked pride, an exciting variety of merchandise will be available at both parks and Universal CityWalk locations. The offerings will include:

Shiz University Collection : Inspired by Glinda and Elphaba’s iconic school, this collection includes back-to-school essentials like a Spirit Jersey, duffle bag, hat, journal, and more.

: Inspired by Glinda and Elphaba’s iconic school, this collection includes back-to-school essentials like a Spirit Jersey, duffle bag, hat, journal, and more. Studio MinaLima Collection : Featuring exclusive Wicked -inspired graphics and prints, this collection spans apparel, home goods, accessories, and confections.

: Featuring exclusive -inspired graphics and prints, this collection spans apparel, home goods, accessories, and confections. Wicked-Themed Apparel and Accessories: Fans can find a wide array of items featuring the Wicked logo, from hats and totes to notebooks and mugs. Other merchandise includes Mattel fashion dolls, Funko Pops!, LEGO sets, Loungefly bags, and The Noble Collection cosplay replicas.

Global Wicked Celebrations

The magic of Wicked doesn’t stop at Universal’s U.S. parks. Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan will also join the celebration with their own fun experiences. Look forward to more later this year and early next year.

Plan Your Visit

Get ready to be swept away by the world of Wicked at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. For updates on the immersive experiences and merchandise, be sure to follow Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood on social media. Don’t forget to track the latest news using the hashtag #WickedMovie as the film flies into theaters on November 22.