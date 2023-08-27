Oh My God – Part 2 (2023): What A Disaster!

Har Har Mahadev! A sequel to the 2012 Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal-starrer OMG (Oh My God) has finally released on the Bollywood big screens after 11 years on August 11, 2023. Titled OMG 2 (Oh My God – Part 2), this comical family drama has been written and directed by Amit Rai and stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. “Oh My God!” That’s what you will exclaim after watching this disastrous sequel.

OMG 2 (2023): Presenting Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva! HAR HAR MAHADEV!

OMG 2 (Oh My God – Part 2) tells the story of a Lord Shiva devotee named Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) whose son’s self-pleasuring video went viral when he was caught in the act at school. His son got rusticated from school and now, Kanti Sharan Mudgal must fight a case in court against the school authorities to admit his son back to school. And who do you think comes to his help? It’s none other than Lord Shiva as Akshay Kumar or Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. Excuse me for the joke! Watch the movie to find out what happens next.

Presenting Akshay Kumar And Pankaj Tripathi In OMG 2!

OMG 2 (2023) Official Trailer:

The Good:

The cinematography and visuals in OMG 2 were pleasing and the songs too are good, but nothing extraordinary. Apart from these, there is hardly any “Good” about this sequel. If you would like to watch Akshay Kumar in yet another of his series of flop films, you are most welcome to watch this one!

The Bad:

If you compare OMG 2 with its 2012 prequel which featured Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, it doesn’t seem to match up to it. In OMG, Akshay played Lord Vishnu and in OMG 2, he plays Lord Shiva. The fact is that the prequel was an entertaining comical family-drama but talking about this sequel, its plot and theme are completely based on a sensitive and bold topic! That is masturbation and sex education in schools. And I must tell you that this sequel got delayed a lot by the Indian Censor Board and 20 cuts were advised by the Censor Board in its screenplay, after which it was allowed to be released. Some of the scenes were so bold that they were not appropriate to be shown to the conservative Indian society.

The argument-laden courtroom drama of OMG 2 lacks humor, is not convincing, and doesn’t instill a sense of belonging to the audience. The screenplay of OMG was exciting and this sequel lacks that thrill. Certain scenes in the screenplay are direly unconvincing as here you would see the prosecutor (Yami Gautam) delivering weird dialogues as if she doesn’t know how sex education is given at schools. She can be seen questioning the judge, “How can sex education be delivered at schools?” This was not appropriate for the character of a senior lawyer that she plays. As a senior lawyer, she has no idea how sex education is delivered at schools? You must be kidding me! She can also be seen asking Kanti’s son at the climax, “Where’s your shameless dad?” Here I object because I agree that the boy was caught in the act of masturbating at school, but does that mean his dad is shameless, just because he is fighting a case for his son?

By the screenplay of OMG 2 not instilling a sense of belonging, I meant that it lacked emotions and also got confusing at times. As the screenplay proceeds, you will feel that Kanti Sharan Mudgal was fighting the case for his son’s readmission at the school, and in other instances, you will start feeling that he was actually fighting to make the school authorities feel sorry for what they did to his son. So, this change in attitude of the character of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (played by Pankaj Tripathi) creates a lot of confusion. If you ask me, his character does not stand up to the character that was played by Paresh Rawal in OMG. Talking about Akshay Kumar, seeing him as Lord Shiva was equally disappointing. I feel Akshay needs to decide what he actually is. Is he Lord Shiva or is he Lord Vishnu? Maybe in OMG 3, we will see him playing Lord Brahma. The editing of OMG 2 dragged the film for a good 2 hours and 35 minutes. To be precise, there are lots of loose patches. A sex education-based courtroom drama need not go on for so long. Things get boring!

The Verdict:

The main reason OMG 2 will fail at the box office is because it has clashed with Gadar 2. Gadar 2 is a road-roller action film in Hindi Cinema and if a sex education-based courtroom drama clashes with it, then that dull and mediocre courtroom drama is bound to get demolished by the immense wrath of the legendary Tara Singh! Jokes apart, this is a big mistake that the filmmakers of OMG 2 have made. They could have released OMG 2 when the craze of Gadar 2 would have been over.