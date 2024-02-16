Announcing Ali Abbas Zafar’s “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”: Teaser Out Now!

April’s going to be action-packed in Bollywood! Writer and director Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to fire up the big screens with raw action. His fierce action-thriller “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” will feature Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the two titular leads. The film is expected in theaters on April 10, 2024.

As the film’s teaser plays, we come across a mysterious masked man. He can be seen announcing the doomsday of India. The teaser reveals him performing some secret hi-tech human experiment in his exotic lab. He seems super powerful as he is surrounded by armed guards. So, who’s going to stop this mysterious evil man?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) Official Teaser:

Reports reveal that this enigmatic antagonist in the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser is none other than popular South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. He starred opposite Rebel Star Prabhas in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. He is all set to rock and roll in another action blockbuster as a fearsome antagonist.

As the teaser proceeds, Akshay Kumar as Bade Miyan and Tiger Shroff as Chote Miyan make their dashing entry! The dynamic duo is popular for performing their stunts all by themselves in their films, without the help of stuntmen. The teaser reveals that they are part of the Indian military and are all set to destroy the evil intentions of the antagonist.

Teaser Reaction

I have to say, the teaser is action-packed with thundering bomb and missile blasts, extreme gun action, charismatic bike stunts, and heavy fistfights. This indeed gives us a hint of the level of action we are about to witness as the film makes its theatrical release.

At the end of the teaser, the remastered funky background music of the original 1998 movie plays as Akshay and Tiger flaunt their heroic styles. After seeing the teaser, I have to say that this movie will be a lot different from the 1998 one by the same name. This is going to be a pure action-thriller while the previous one was a light-hearted action-comedy. So, even if the legacy of this film dates back to the late 1990s, there’s no comparison between the two. Both movies will be poles apart in terms of their concepts, plots as well as screenplays.

If you have grown up thinking about Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan as Bade Miyan and the King of Action-Comedy Govinda as Chote Miyan, it’s time you changed your mind! Because now, it’s the era of Bollywood’s Khiladi and the Tiger!

Check Out The Making Of This Ultimate Action Movie!