Killer Soup Is One Of The Most Bonkers Indian Series Ever

Abhishek Chaubey has an amazing filmography, with almost no misses. At least, in my opinion. The director gave us incredible Bollywood hits like Udta Punjab, Sonchiraiya, and Ishqiya, and such screenplays as Omkara, Kaminey and more. With his first streaming series in Killer Soup, Chaubey again delivers something insane and unique. A show that is as frantic as his other works, boasting career-best performances from its cast and a story that you have to see to believe. Read on for one of the best Indian shows of 2024 so far in this Killer Soup review.

Please note that the following Killer Soup review will be completely spoiler-free.

Killer Soup Has A Layered Recipe For Disaster Done Hilariously

Killer Soup begins by being about Swati (Konkona Sensharma) and her husband Prabhu (Manoj Bajpayee). The couple live a comfortable life while trying to pursue other ambitions. Swati, a former nurse, now has aspirations to open her own restaurant. While Prabhu wants to open a world-class resort in his small town. Swati’s dream depends on Prabhu’s success. But Prabhu’s ambition depends on financing from his brother Arvind (Sayaji Shinde), who himself runs a highly successful, and very illegal crime and drug empire. Arvind is also on the cusp of a big deal himself. A big drug deal, I mean.

But literally, every character so far is lying to everyone else about what they are actually doing behind their backs. The threads start unravelling when a murder complicates everyone’s lives. Ironically, the cover-up of the murder starts revealing all the lies and betrayals between everyone and exposes a messed-up world. And the best part about this series is how hilarious it truly is, as I’ll discuss further in this Killer Soup review. And this is despite the dark and absolutely bonkers story. Bajpayee, in particular, somehow delivers an entirely comic performance that still has shades of the trademark Bajpayee gravitas.

Creator Chaubey Creates Something Special And Deranged

Killer Soup in and of itself is an unhinged series full of betrayals, murder, violence, and some dark concepts that are presented at face value, without any discussion as to the grey areas the show lives in. Throughout the 8-episode series, Swati, Prabhu, and his doppelganger Umesh (also Bajpayee in a dual role), act in some of the most heinous ways. Even if not on the screen, their despicable actions come across throughout the story at crucial points. But besides Umesh’s constantly trying to wrap his mind around the extremes they go to cover up a murder, Chaubey’s story seemingly lives in the grey.

Besides an obsessed police officer Hassan (Nassar), in one of the best things I’ve ever seen him in, Killer Soup doesn’t bother too much with the morality of what its characters are doing. Everyone knows what they are doing is terrible, they lie, cheat steal and commit worse deeds to cover up up their initial horribleness. And while most get their comeuppance, the show doesn’t preoccupy itself with those debates. Rather, depicts them as they are, and allows the audience to find the humour, tragedy and darkness all on their own.

Killer Soup Review Is Totally Spoiler-Free

One of my biggest, and most consistent complaints about Bollywood movies and shows with a female character as the lead, is about the supporting male character. Usually, it’s almost always a character actor or an unknown actor in the role. Almost like no other A-list Bollywood ‘star’ would want to be in a supporting role to a woman. I guess none of them have the required Ken-ergy to do so. Well, except for Manoj Bajpayee.

The story of Killer Soup is clearly centred around Swati. Bajpayee’s character is mostly along for the ride, and for the larger part of the story, is very much the comic relief. He gets a lot of moments for himself, but mostly he’s the second lead to Sensharma. And he absolutely shines. And in the best way, the duo of Sensharma and Bajpayee are super interesting. But it’s entirely Sensharma’s show here.

While an already insane body of work, Sensharma really delivers in Killer Soup. She is gorgeous, resourceful, cunning and downright duplicitous in a show where she is both the protagonist and the villain. Swati is her own worst enemy, but marvellously navigates circumstances that she doesn’t create, but takes advantage of for her own gain. You love it but also know that you probably shouldn’t. It’s one of her best performances ever.

Conclusion

Killer Soup is a must-watch Indian series that plays with the concept of a thriller. It navigates down familiar territories before completely flying off the beaten path into unknown avenues. The show features great performances by everyone and even better execution behind the family. It’s funny, loud, shocking and stunning in some cases. It refines the Indian thriller series genre on Netflix and does a lot of cool and interesting new things.

The performances across the map are absolutely mindblowing. Nassar is incredible as the almost-retired cop who believes he’s onto the bad guys, only to be thwarted at every turn. The veteran actor is so incredible that you feel his every frustration and feel like you’re going a little crazy too. Kani Kusruti also stands out in an amazing performance of a simple accountant caught in the middle of Prabhu and Swati’s twisted marriage. Kusruti surprises in a brief role, but one where most of her scenes are with Bajpayee and Sensharma, and she absolutely holds her own. It’s a show that has a lot going for it, both in front of and behind the camera.

Killer Soup is now streaming on Netflix.

