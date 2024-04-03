Jozi Gets Grimy: South African Thriller “Collision”

Yo movie fans, get ready to be blown away by a South African crime thriller that’s got Netflix buzzing! “Collision” just dropped on Dark Matter TV, and it’s not your average popcorn flick. This one’s raw, and intense, and dives deep into the streets of Johannesburg.

First off, let’s talk about the story. Imagine this: a corrupt businessman and his socialite wife face a parent’s worst nightmare: their daughter gets snatched by a notorious gangster. With the clock ticking, they gotta race against time to save her. But here’s the twist: Johannesburg ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. This city’s got a dark side, riddled with the scars of apartheid and the struggles of a new era. “Collision” doesn’t shy away from that. It throws it all in your face! Immigration issues, gang violence, corruption and it’s real, it’s raw, and it’ll make you think.

South African Talent Takes Center Stage

This flick isn’t just about the story, it’s about showcasing South African talent. The cast is stacked with heavyweights like Langley Kirkwood, Vuyo Dabula, and Tessa Jubber. They bring their A-game, delivering performances that’ll have you glued to the screen. Plus, the film’s directed by Fabian Martorell, who’s already making waves with movies like “The Coin” and “The Guns Story.”

Netflix & South African Content: A Match Made in Streaming Heaven

And let’s not forget the biggest news here: Netflix is investing in South African content! “Collision” originally crushed it on Netflix South Africa, becoming the number one new release. Now, it’s getting the global love it deserves. This is a big deal for South African filmmakers and storytellers, and it opens the door for more incredible content to hit our screens.

If the trailer’s anything to go by, “Collision” is gonna be a heart-pounding ride. There’s a definite “Nino Brown” type of villain lurking in the shadows, making trouble for our protagonists. Can’t wait to see how this all unfolds!

So, where can you watch “Collision”?

Head over to Dark Matter TV and get ready for a wild ride through the gritty streets of Johannesburg. This is more than just a movie, it’s a glimpse into a society grappling with its past and present. Don’t miss it!

(Source: TriCoast Worldwide)