Gamora Might Be Gone, But the Guardians of the Galaxy Might Return

Remember Gamora? The green-skinned, sword-wielding assassin who joined forces with a ragtag team of space misfits known as the Guardians of the Galaxy? Well, actress Zoe Saldana recently hinted that she might be hanging up her cybernetic arm for good. But fear not, because that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the Guardians themselves!

In a recent interview, Saldana revealed that while she’s done playing Gamora for now, especially with James Gunn‘s Guardians trilogy wrapped up, she doesn’t see this as the end for the character within the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe (and its ever-expanding multiverse). Basically, Saldana is out, but Gamora could still be out there somewhere!

Saldana Champions the Guardians’ Return

Here’s the good news: Saldana is a fan of the Guardians! She straight-up called them a “fan-favorite group of misfits,” and praised director James Gunn’s unique and hilarious writing style for bringing the space crew to life. She even said she’d be the first one cheering when the Guardians return! That’s some serious love for the franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: A New Dawn? While Saldana might be out, Gunn ended Vol. 3 with a brand new Guardians squad. We’re talking about characters like Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo (voiced by Maria Bakalova), and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). This new team is exciting, but there’s no word yet on a new movie featuring these fresh faces.

Saldana’s Sci-Fi Adventures Continue

Even though Gamora’s future is uncertain, Saldana’s career in space is far from over. She’s gearing up to reprise her role as the blue-skinned alien babe Neytiri in James Cameron’s epic “Avatar” sequels. Plus, there’s buzz about a new Star Trek movie featuring the original crew she was part of, including Chris Pine as Captain Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock. Basically, Saldana isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!

While Zoe Saldana might be done with Gamora, it seems the Guardians of the Galaxy are here to stay. With a new crew and a passionate fanbase, a future Guardians movie seems likely. Here’s hoping we get to see this dysfunctional family continue their hilarious adventures across the cosmos!

(Source: Variety)