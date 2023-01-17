Adam Warlock is NOT a Hero

James Gunn is in the news again. This time the esteemed director/CEO has decided to take this time to talk about Marvel’s Adam Warlock. Yeah, I know, right? It’s hard to remember that Gunn is working for both DC and Marvel but here we are! In this new bit of news, Gunn is sharing some insight into the character Adam Warlock played by Will Poulter. Now Adam Warlock is a character that fans have been curious about for years. Ever since we saw that cocoon appears in Thor: The Dark World’s post-credits sequence, we’ve been waiting for Adam Warlock. The character, in the comics, is known for opposing Thanos and being critical to toppling the mad titan in the original storyline for The Infinity Gauntlet. In the story, Adam Warlock is able to rally the heroes against Thanos and ultimately claim the gauntlet for himself.

Fans have been curious about the debut of the character for a long time. We’ll finally get the debut of the character in the upcoming Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 with the character portrayed by actor Will Poulter. In preparation for the upcoming film, Gunn is letting fans know that this version of Adam Warlock is not going to be what you might be expecting.

The director told Empire about Warlock’s role in the upcoming Marvel Studios sequel and where he stands in relation to the Guardians of the Galaxy. “It’s kind of more complicated than that,” Gunn clarified when asked if Warlock’s sole purpose is to take down the Guardians. “But he’s definitely not a good guy. What we’re seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby.” The character of Adam Warlock first appeared in 1967 in Fantastic Four #66-67. In the comics, Warlock played a central role in the “Infinity Gauntlet” storyline and is known for often being the bearer of the gauntlet’s Soul Stone. In the years since, Warlock has been part of the Guardians of the Galaxy and has appeared in multiple video games and television shows.

I like the idea that Adam Warlock is not a hero. This new version of Adam will be in pursuit of the Guardians of the Galaxy. We know that in Vol. 2, the gold-skinned leader Ayesha created Adam to pursue the Guardians after they double-crossed her. In the comics, Warlock often feels like his motives don’t exactly line up with the rest of the heroes in the Marvel universe. Warlock just loves to make decisions that seem, at the very least, questionable to the other heroes in the Marvel Universe.

After defeating Thanos, in the comics, Adam Warlock decided to assemble a team he named The Infinity Watch. Warlock trusts each member of this group with an Infinity Stone to safeguard. Adam Warlock actually invites Thanos to be a part of this group and trusted him with, of all stones, the Reality stone for safekeeping.

They released a few photos of Adam Poulter as Adam Warlock to go with the Empire magazine release. I’m not a fan of costume design. I feel like a lot of the superhero designs in the recent Marvel projects are starting to look a little too similar. This looks like a Thor costume that got cut from Thor: Love And Thunder. Will looks great as the character and I can’t wait for him to bring this character to life. I’m curious how this character, his arc, and the Guardians’ storylines will all reconcile with The High Evolutionary.

