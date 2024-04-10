Disneyland Delights: Eats, Treats & More at Downtown Disney!

Calling all Disney foodies! Calling all Disneyland Delights die-hards! Get ready for a scrumptious update on what’s cooking at Downtown Disney District. They’re serving up a whole lotta magic, and we’re here to spill the tea (or should we say, Dole Whip?).

First up, there’s a brand new marketplace on the horizon called Parkside Market. Think of it as a four-in-one food court serving up global flavors. Picture this: Korean BBQ bowls, fancy coffee drinks with Caribbean bites, and a chicken joint with all the fixings. Plus, there’s a rooftop bar with killer views for sipping on specialty cocktails. Seriously, how awesome is that?

Earl of Sandwich fans, rejoice! Your favorite sandwich haven is getting a two-story upgrade. The ground floor will be your classic Earl’s, perfect for a quick bite. But head upstairs, and you’ll find a fancy gastropub with table service, fancy sandwiches and a grown-up vibe? Yes, please! And to hold you over until the grand opening, there’s a temporary Earl of Sandwich pop-up near Star Wars Trading Post. So you can still get your fix of those delicious sammies.

Craving Mexican with a Michelin-star twist? Look no further than Paseo and Céntrico, opening this spring! Picture upscale Mexican eats and fancy tequila cocktails at Paseo, and more casual Mexican street food at Tiendita next door. Your tastebuds will thank you!

And let’s not forget the fun stuff! The Downtown Disney LIVE! stage and lawn is the perfect spot to kick back, relax, and enjoy some live music. From Motown to reggae, there’s something for everyone. So grab a seat, grab a Mickey pretzel (because, hey, Disney!), and enjoy the show!

Downtown Disney District is basically an amusement park for grown-ups (and hungry kids). There are dozens of restaurants to choose from, fun shops to explore, and even a bowling alley! Whether you crave fancy cocktails or classic Disney eats, there’s something for everyone.

So next time you’re at Disneyland, don’t forget to factor in some Downtown Disney fun. Your stomach (and your feet) will thank you!

Source: Disney Parks Blog