Brace For An Impact: YODHA – THE WARRIOR: A Hijack Beyond Borders!

The most feared word in the dictionary is “HIJACK”! What would happen if you are peacefully airborne and suddenly you hear this horrific word rumbling in your ears? Your bone marrow will freeze with fear, anticipating what’s going to happen next?

Explore The Secret Behind The Hijacking With Sidharth Malhotra In And As “Yodha”!

Produced by Karan Johar, and written and directed by Sagar Ambre, the spy action-thriller “Yodha” made its theatrical debut on March 15, 2024. Feel the terror as a fierce annihilator gets in an airborne passenger jet. Who is he? Is he a dreaded villain, or the true patriotic hero India deserves?

Yodha (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

A plane carrying 200 passengers can be hijacked using a small magnet. You read that right! If you want to know “How?”, then you can consider attending the 2-hour and 30-minute tuition class named “Yodha” which is running at your nearest theaters. This is an entertaining action-thriller where you will witness and enjoy such absurd and mind-boggling technical revelations. Just leave your brain, logic, as well as common sense at home before arriving at the theater.

The most amusing fact about this story is you will get confused whether Sidharth Malhotra, the protagonist, is the hero or the villain. Sometimes he acts as the hero and other times you will see him as the villain in this Bollywood movie. A uniquely written screenplay, I have to say! He creates havoc inside the hijacked plane, barging in, beating up, and scaring people. But in this movie, Sidharth also does the unthinkable. He unites the two enemies India and Pakistan in his own action-hero style! Both countries are after his blood!

Check Out Sidharth Malhotra In Action as Indian Commando Arun Katyal in Yodha!

You must have gotten confused after seeing the trailer of Yodha and must be thinking that this movie is going to be the same India-Pakistan war story. But wait! Yodha is laden with some shocking twists and turns. So many, that it may create confusion at times. But again, as I said, if you leave your logic behind, this is one masterpiece of an entertainer! The story and screenplay have been written very cleverly to keep the audience engaged till the end. Yodha won’t disappoint you in terms of its action choreography. The action choreography is intense! So are the dialogues. Powerfully patriotic! As The Warrior says, “Main Rahun Na Rahun, Desh Humesha Rahega”, which means, “No matter I live or die, the nation lives forever!”

Disha Patani plays an air hostess of the hijacked plane and appears quite sinister. Her role is short but the way she plays with the minds of the audiences is a thing worth remembering after you have watched the movie. Her revelation will leave you surprised and aghast!

The Bad:

I feel the makers of Yodha should have considered putting in more “air experience” as special effects. The cinematography could have been better when you were making an airborne action-thriller. If you had considered introducing some special effects-based aerial stunts, then the overall screenplay could have been more thrilling.

Also, if you have seen airplane hijack movies of Bollywood like “Neerja”, and compare it with Yodha, you will find Yodha lacking a hair-raising and fearful hijack atmosphere. No doubt, Sidharth has performed incredible hardcore action in this movie. However, the screenplay lacks the essence of the hijacking apprehension. In short, the filmmakers have invested less effort in creating an emotional impact through the hijacking scenario.

The Track “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” From Yodha: Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna

The Verdict:

A disappointing fact about Yodha is that the makers have given shades of gray to the spy character played by Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth has a “good guy” image in the minds of Indian audiences. The story becomes highly predictable because, in the end, the audiences know that he is the true hero, a patriot, and a warrior, no matter how much he poses as the villain in certain instances. This spoils the mood and interest of the viewers concerning his character. In this unique India-Pakistan story, even if Sidharth shouts at the top of his voice, “I AM THE VILLAIN! SUSPECT ME, HATE ME!” nobody will be willing to listen to him.

If you are a fan of Sidharth Malhotra, especially women, then you can consider visiting the theaters to watch Yodha. Although this is a high-octane action entertainer, I find it lacking in terms of emotions, and suspense. I am sorry to say, this film is just not made for the big screens. I suggest that you wait for this to be released on OTT platforms instead of investing your money in the theaters.

Check Out Siddharth Malhotra In Action Behind The Scenes Of Yodha!