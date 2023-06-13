Ali Abbas Zafar’s “Bloody Daddy”: The Story Of A Murderous Night

As Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sumair Azad (Shahid Kapoor) captures a bag of cocaine from drug traffickers, he gets a call from their boss (Ronit Roy) telling him that his son has been kidnapped. Sumair must now embark on a quest to save the only relationship which matters to him the most; his son.

Bloody Daddy (2023): Experience The Action With Shahid Kapoor!

The Good:

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy is a sure-shot blockbuster with its mind-blowing action choreography, thrilling plot, and intense action-packed screenplay. I mean what stupendous and intense action sequences similar to those in John Wick! Unlike John Wick, which comprises Kung Fu combats, the fights in Bloody Daddy are raw hand-to-hand combats. The fights are in the raw “Desi Style” rather than in Kung Fu. Raw Desi Style means the Indian style of fighting where we happen to pounce on one another, blow each other out, and leave the rest to our destinies. Jokes apart! I must tell you that the martial art Kung Fu originated from India only and after that, it was taught to the Chinese by an Indian saint named Bodhidharma. Even if the fights in Bloody Daddy are in Desi Style, they are direly thrilling to watch. Especially Shahid Kapoor’s high-octane hand-to-hand combat sequences with dozens of henchmen at the same time. Moreover, his fights with Vivan Bhatena and Ankur Bhatia are insane. Vivan and Ankur played the two trusted lead henchmen of Sikander Chowdhary (Ronit Roy). And not to forget, his kitchen fight with Rajeev Khandelwal who played NCB officer Sameer Singh blew up all records in Bollywood. I have to say, these fights are even more intense than those of the 1990s Bollywood movies I have seen!

Talking about performances; every actor simply nailed it! Shahid Kapoor looks determined to save his on-screen son, and his tense character adds to the thrill of the movie. Ronit Roy fits into his role of a billionaire hotelier and drug dealer pretty well. Sanjay Kapoor appears royal in his character of drug mafia lord Hameed Shaikh. Sanjay Kapoor is Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s younger brother, and I have been watching his movies since my childhood. And lastly, Rajeev Khandelwal as NCB officer Sameer Singh simply overthrows everybody! He is actually the main villain in this story and he gives Shahid Kapoor the toughest fight of his life in one of the scenes. His villainous character is intriguing and powerful enough to intensify every bit of the thrill.

I have fallen short of words for praising Ali Abbas Zafar’s direction. It is simply marvelous! The cinematography in Bloody Daddy by Marcin Laskawiec is outstanding. Scenes show majestically furnished 7-star hotel sets which add to the viewing experience. Some of the fight scenes happen in the dark but they are quite comprehendible. The editing by Steven Bernard is sharp and crisp and the duration of the film has been kept 2 hours only. This does signify some quality editing as there are hardly any slow patches in the movie except for showing the relationship between a father and his son. Showing such instances was very much needed as the father-son relationship is the building block of this story.

The Bad:

The dark spot in Bloody Daddy is at the climax when the son discovers that his dad Sumair too is involved in drug trafficking. He finds three packets of cocaine in the dashboard of his dad’s car. The scene shows him dumbfounded as he just couldn’t believe it as he looked upon his dad as his hero. So, this may leave you questioning, “Does honesty have any place in this world?” Even a heroic dad, who happens to be a cop too, turns out to be a drug trafficker at the end. And oh! Mind it that this is not a family movie! Don’t go by the name “Daddy”. It contains all the dirtiest possible abuses in this world. If you and your family members are not too open-minded, you cannot sit and watch this movie together.

Besides, Bloody Daddy happens to be another male-led film. Actresses have almost no role in it. The lead actress Diana Penty, who played NCB officer Aditi Rawat, had nothing much to do except for giving blank expressions and chasing Shahid Kapoor in some scenes.

The Verdict:

So, do you think Bollywood has done a great job by coming out with such a high-octane action-thriller like Bloody Daddy? The answer is, No! A disappointing fact is that Bloody Daddy is not Bollywood’s original work. It is a remake of the 2011 French action-thriller “Nuit Blanche”, translated as “Sleepless Night”. Moreover, the South Indian film industry also has its own copy of the French film which was made in 2015 by the name “Thoongaavanam” and starred South’s superstar Kamal Hassan. So, all Bollywood can do is Copy! But yes, they did make this copy super suspenseful and thrilling.

The best part of Bloody Daddy is that the tracks within it are loaded with thrill and action. While the tracks play, the action goes on, and the background music too is hair-raising. This really makes the cinematic experience stand out! So, what are you waiting for? You need not visit the theaters to experience this hard-hitting action-thriller. If you are an action addict, then just switch on to JioCinema and let Bloody Daddy take you on the bloodiest and goriest ride ever! By the way, you can call this movie the “Indian version” of John Wick, as it may give you John Wick vibes!