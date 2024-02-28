The Trippy Trailer for I Saw The TV Glow: Is This Reality or what?

Yo movie fans, buckle up for a mind-bending trip courtesy of the new trailer for “I Saw The TV Glow,” the latest offering from the always-weird-in-a-good-way production company, A24. If you haven’t heard of A24, picture this: indie darlings making flicks that are equal parts artsy, unsettling, and strangely captivating. Think “Hereditary,” “Midsommar,” and “Moonlight.” They’re the masters of messing with your head and leaving you with more questions than answers (in the best way possible, of course).

Now, back to “I Saw The TV Glow.” The trailer itself is a kaleidoscope of creepy imagery, cryptic messages, and enough static to make you question your cable connection. We see our main dude, Justice Smith (fresh off his roles in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Genera+ion”), seemingly obsessed with a late-night TV show that looks like it crawled out of a fever dream. Think flickering VHS tapes, distorted voices, and visuals that wouldn’t feel out of place in a David Lynch film.

Justice Smith The Star

But who is Justice Smith, you ask? This young actor has been steadily building his resume with diverse roles. He started his career on Nickelodeon shows like “The Thundermans” and “All That,” but quickly transitioned to more serious projects. He’s got comedic chops (see: “Detective Pikachu“), dramatic depth (see: “The Hate U Give“), and now, he’s diving headfirst into the world of trippy horror.

Back to the trailer. As the static clears, we see glimpses of what appears to be a hidden world lurking beneath the surface of our own. Spooky stuff, right? The trailer doesn’t give much away, which is probably a good thing. It leaves you wanting more, itching to unravel the mystery and see where this rabbit hole leads.

Who’s This For?

So, what’s the verdict? If you’re into mind-benders, psychological thrillers, and movies that leave you pondering the meaning of existence (with a dash of late-night TV weirdness), then “I Saw The TV Glow” might be right up your alley. Just make sure you have a good supply of popcorn and maybe a friend to hold your hand – things might get a little strange.

P.S. Keep an eye out for the film hitting the festival circuit and eventually making its way to theaters (or maybe streaming services, who knows with these A24 folks?). Trust me, you won’t want to miss this one.