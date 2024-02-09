Taraji P. Henson Empowers Kids with New Children’s Book

Award-winning actor Taraji P. Henson is set to release a new children’s book, “You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!)“, empowering children to stand up against bullying. Scheduled for publication on June 18, 2024, by Zonderkidz, an imprint of HarperCollins, the book aims to promote mental wellness and socialization skills among children.

Henson, known for her roles in acclaimed films like “Hidden Figures” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and TV shows including “Empire” and “Abbott Elementary,” has been vocal about mental health struggles. Through her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, she advocates for mental health awareness in the Black community.

Details About THe Book

Illustrated by Paul Kellam, “You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!)” follows Lil TJ on her first day of school, where she faces bullying for being different. Drawing from her own experiences, Henson’s book emphasizes the importance of accepting differences and choosing friendship over bullying.

Megan Dobson, Vice President, and Publisher of Zonderkidz, expressed pride in the book. Megan calls it an essential tool for teaching empathy, resilience, and self-love. With its message of inclusivity and kindness, Henson hopes the book will spark conversations about mental wellness and acceptance in homes and classrooms worldwide.

“You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!)” is poised to inspire children to embrace their uniqueness and foster a culture of compassion and understanding.

