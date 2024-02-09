Chicago – Kung Fu Panda 4 Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see Kung Fu Panda 4 starring Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, and Dustin Hoffman? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Be sure to hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.
How To Enter the Giveaway:
Screener Details
Downtown Chicago
Tuesday, March 5th
7:00PM
About KUNG FU PANDA 4:
This spring, for the first time in almost a decade, comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master, with a hilarious, butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s beloved action-comedy franchise: Kung Fu Panda 4.
After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.
That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position. Even worse, there’s been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po’s Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.
So, Po’s going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po’s fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon’s reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.
Director: Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Ma Stine
Writer(s): Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger
Stars: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane and Ke Huy Quan
Kung Fu Panda 4 comes to theaters March 8, 2023.