Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender – How The Cast Related To The Show

The excitement was palpable as the cast of Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action series. The cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender gathered for a press conference to discuss their experiences bringing this beloved animated series to life. Moderated by an enthusiastic host, the conference provided a glimpse into the cast’s personal connections to the show. We also learn about their journey in preparing for their roles.

How The Netflix Avatar Cast Related To The Show

Team Avatar

Gordon Cormier is the young actor tasked with portraying the iconic character of Aang. He reveals that he hadn’t watched the original series before landing the role. However, after diving into the show, he quickly fell in love with the character and the world of Avatar, watching it a staggering 26 times.

Kiawentiio (Katara), who grew up with the show, shared her lifelong connection to Avatar. She describes it as a constant presence throughout her childhood. Rediscovering the series later in life only deepened her appreciation for its timeless themes and storytelling.

Ian Ousley (Sokka) reflects on his upbringing with the show. He recalls how it plays a role in shaping his interests and hobbies, including martial arts. Like many fans, he rediscovered Avatar during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was added to Netflix’s catalog.

Team Fire Nation

Dallas Liu (Zuko) is a fan of the series since childhood. He credits Avatar as the inspiration behind his interest in martial arts. He expresses gratitude for the opportunity to participate in a project that holds such personal significance for him.

Elizabeth Yu (Azula) shared her experience of watching reruns of the show as a child. She notes how her appreciation for its storytelling grew as she revisited it in adulthood. She emphasized the show’s ability to resonate with viewers of all ages, offering valuable life lessons and morals.

Daniel Dae Kim (Ozai) humorously admitted that he hadn’t watched the original series until his son introduced him to it. Sitting down to watch it together, he quickly understood the appeal and found himself drawn into the richly detailed universe of Avatar.

Paul Sun Young Lee (Uncle Iroh) confesses to discovering the series late. But once he discovers the show he quickly becomes enamored with it upon the recommendation of a colleague. He echoed the sentiment shared by many fans, describing Avatar as some of the finest television he’s ever watched.

Ken Leong (Commander Zhao), initially unfamiliar with the series, found himself impressed by its depth and complexity after being cast in the live-action adaptation. He marveled at its ability to tackle existential questions in a way that transcends its classification as a children’s show.

As the Netflix Avatar press conference ended, it was clear that the cast’s passion for Avatar: The Last Airbender runs deep. Their personal connections to the series, combined with their dedication to honoring its legacy, promise to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience for fans old and new.

